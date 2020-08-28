Hi Guys

Bought a second hand DVS. Looks like its been installed with temper vents and maybe some other bits that are not there.

Have this grey power box.

which has a BUS connector on it. which i assume is for this cable, not sure if this one plugs into Mains or the Fan Unit

however this one has a second cable connected to what i believe is the 12V line port on one end, and nothing on the end of it, so its been cut. i thought maybe a summer bypass motor

One into the grey box, one into the DVS Fan Unit i assue.

But then i have the controller with its own smaller bus connect and cable, again that cable has nothing on the end of it..

Not seeing how this all goes together..

Also how do these vents mount?

I'm use to having the holyoake grills which have sprung clips?

Anyone help put the puzzle together

thanks