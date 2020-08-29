We have a Panasonic high wall heat pump installed on an inside wall of our house. A Mini Blue condensate pump has been fitted in the ceiling space. The only control connected to this pump are a pair of temperature probes that switch the pump on when the a/c is cooling, and turn the pump off when the a/c is heating.

We would like to fit a second high wall heat pump (probably another Panasonic) and are in the process of getting a couple of quotes. Both companies have confirmed that we will need a condensate pump for the new installation, one salesperson mentioned that if the condensate pump fails, the drip tray will overflow and we will end up with water running down the wall. I asked if there was any sort of safety switch that could be fitted to overcome this problem, he didn't know of anything, I asked him to raise this with their installers, the quote has come back with no allowance for this. (we are still waiting for the other quote).

A quick google tells me that there are options available like float switches, or mini tanks with integral safety switches that are small enough to fit between the wall and the indoor unit, and even miniature tanks and pumps that both fit behind the high wall unit. Has anyone had experience with this? Does anyone know of a safety switch that could be retro fitted to our existing heat pump? Is there a more elegant solution that I could specify for our new install?

Thanks in advance.