Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHeat pump condensate pumps


208 posts

Master Geek


#274570 29-Aug-2020 10:11
Send private message quote this post

We have a Panasonic high wall heat pump installed on an inside wall of our house. A Mini Blue condensate pump has been fitted in the ceiling space. The only control connected to this pump are a pair of temperature probes that switch the pump on when the a/c is cooling, and turn the pump off when the a/c is heating.

 

We would like to fit a second high wall heat pump (probably another Panasonic) and are in the process of getting a couple of quotes. Both companies have confirmed that we will need a condensate pump for the new installation, one salesperson mentioned that if the condensate pump fails, the drip tray will overflow and we will end up with water running down the wall. I asked if there was any sort of safety switch that could be fitted to overcome this problem, he didn't know of anything, I asked him to raise this with their installers, the quote has come back with no allowance for this. (we are still waiting for the other quote).

 

A quick google tells me that there are options available like float switches, or mini tanks with integral safety switches that are small enough to fit between the wall and the indoor unit, and even miniature tanks and pumps that both fit behind the high wall unit. Has anyone had experience with this? Does anyone know of a safety switch that could be retro fitted to our existing heat pump? Is there a more elegant solution that I could specify for our new install?

 

Thanks in advance.  

Create new topic
1073 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551817 29-Aug-2020 10:39
Send private message quote this post

Assuming the room is regally occupied, and the overflow path is in a viable location it is unlikely to be worth the cost.

496 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551828 29-Aug-2020 10:56
Send private message quote this post

I recently rented a property with a similar setup - heat pump on an internal wall with a condensation drain pump.  This unit had a float switch on the condensation drain.  Switching the unit off at 10pm on a summers evening then having the pump roar into life at 1am (because condensation continued to drain after the unit was switched off) was not a good thing.  Getting the landlord and a serviceperson involved exposed me to all this.

 

The best solution is a condensation drain - no pump involved.  If this is not possible you will always be vulnerable to a pump failure no matter where it is located or how it is switched.




--

OldGeek.

 
 
 
 


242 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2551856 29-Aug-2020 11:19
Send private message quote this post

Most pumps have a second set of safety contacts that operate at a higher water level than the normal ones that turn the pump on. These should be wired to stop the unit, but this isn't always done. Breaking the signal wire between the indoor and outdoor is easiest as most high-walls don't have a dedicated force stop input.

 

If the pump is noisy, it is likely either not fully primed (put a litre of water through it), or faulty. Most modern ones are quieter than the unit by some margin.

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.