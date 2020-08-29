Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Underfloor/wall mounted ducted or ceiling ducted heat pumps


#274574 29-Aug-2020 11:10
Following on from this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=141&topicId=274445

 

 

 

I've had 3 companies come round and quote 3 different options and all have provided conflicting advice.

 

We own a 2 story house with a small ceiling cavity and access under the house.

 

- one company offered ceiling ducted heating but the ceiling space isn't sufficient to have a unit that will heat the 2nd story of the house (it's a spare downstairs large bedroom/games room). The fella said he doesn't recommend underfloor heating because the access to the house will be tricky/the vents will be hard to position.

 

-one company offered ducted heating underfloor with wall mounted panels which can provide sufficient heating to the entire house. He said the opposite in that ceiling ducted systems aren't an option because the roof cavity isn't big enough

 

- one company can't do ducted systems and will only offer heat pumps/wall heaters.

 

Anyone got any thoughts on the pros and cons of ceiling/underfloor ducted systems?

  #2551852 29-Aug-2020 11:15
When you say wall mounted heaters, do you mean plain electric panel heaters?

 

One unit is rarely going to be practical for multiple stories. The heating/cooling loads tend to be too dissimilar. It's also very difficult to get ducting between stories, and really needs to be built into the house.

 

Floor vents are a bit of a pain when it comes to furniture. It sounds like the lower story is quite open plan, so it might be worth considering a large high-wall or floor console here, and a ducted upstairs. This is quite a common design



  #2551855 29-Aug-2020 11:18
Sorry, I mean, ducted underfloor system where the airvents to produce heat and cooling are on the floor/wall

