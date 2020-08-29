Following on from this thread: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=141&topicId=274445

I've had 3 companies come round and quote 3 different options and all have provided conflicting advice.

We own a 2 story house with a small ceiling cavity and access under the house.

- one company offered ceiling ducted heating but the ceiling space isn't sufficient to have a unit that will heat the 2nd story of the house (it's a spare downstairs large bedroom/games room). The fella said he doesn't recommend underfloor heating because the access to the house will be tricky/the vents will be hard to position.

-one company offered ducted heating underfloor with wall mounted panels which can provide sufficient heating to the entire house. He said the opposite in that ceiling ducted systems aren't an option because the roof cavity isn't big enough

- one company can't do ducted systems and will only offer heat pumps/wall heaters.

Anyone got any thoughts on the pros and cons of ceiling/underfloor ducted systems?