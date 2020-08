We recently switched to a new mains pressure cylinder from a low pressure after it died. Taps are all old and have zero issues.

The only minor issue (which could be fixed but isn't big enough of an issue) is that the shower mixer obviously has a valve fitted somewhere to reduce the cold pressure to attempt to balance it with the old low pressure hot water. With the new mains pressure hot water it means it does require a bit of fiddling for a warm / cooling shower rather than something to clean an elephant..