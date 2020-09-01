Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bubbling Paint in Bathroom


#275630 1-Sep-2020 16:10
So a couple of years back we had a professional repaint our ensuite.

 

A few months later bubbles began to form in one area slightly away from the shower, on the ceiling. It got worse and spread, until it popped.

 

We contacted the painter, who after a very long time, came back recently to repaint.

 

Paint is bubbling again in the same area and it's only been a couple of weeks since he did it.

 

We didn't see what he did to "fix" the original issue, but our concern is that perhaps both times he didn't prep the ceiling. This is our unqualified guess.

 

What other reasons could there be?

 

 

  #2554935 1-Sep-2020 16:17
I guess poor preparation, incorrect paints being used, or water coming down from above. Probably need to be fully stripped, left to fully dry, primed with oil based primer, and two or more coats of paint. With time to dry out (couple days at least I guess), oil paint drying time, paint drying time, it's probably a week elapsed or more.

mdf

  #2554938 1-Sep-2020 16:20
Lack of proper preparation is the most likely candidate - either not cleaning the substrate properly or not using the necessary undercoats etc.

 

Other reasons could be:

 

- wrong type of paint for a bathroom - seems unlikely if it was a professional, but...

 

- not giving the homeowner the right instructions - you're not supposed to shower in a bathroom for at least a couple of days for some (most?) products.

 

- a leak behind/above the bubbling. Every kind of paint will bubble if there is a water source behind it.

 

- painting over existing bubbles doesn't make them go away.

