I want to cut up some wooden pallets for firewood and may not have a 240V power source for my 150mm and 200mm skilsaws.

How good are battery saws? Rotating blade type, that is, not chainsaws. I'm thinking 150mm models, rather than 200mm.

As far as work required, I reckon the cuts involved in one typical pallet would number about 50, with each cut about 100mm in length. So, 5 meters total distance, through boards from 20mm to 25mm thick, for each pallet.

(Note, that's just the pallet planks - the rails are usually 75mm x 50mm or 100mm x 50, but I'll cut them with a regular gas-powered chainsaw)

Any suggestions?