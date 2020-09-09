Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBattery-powered skilsaw - how good?


1220 posts

Uber Geek


#275787 9-Sep-2020 13:48
Send private message quote this post

I want to cut up some wooden pallets for firewood and may not have a 240V power source for my 150mm and 200mm skilsaws.

 

How good are battery saws? Rotating blade type, that is, not chainsaws. I'm thinking 150mm models, rather than 200mm.

 

As far as work required, I reckon the cuts involved in one typical pallet would number about 50, with each cut about 100mm in length. So, 5 meters total distance, through boards from 20mm to 25mm thick, for each pallet.

 

(Note, that's just the pallet planks - the rails are usually 75mm x 50mm or 100mm x 50, but I'll cut them with a regular gas-powered chainsaw)

 

Any suggestions?

 

 

 

 




'Ask not what you can do for your country: Ask what you can do for me'. Donald J.Trump. US President 2016 - 2020.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
9890 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2561026 9-Sep-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

they are find for that type of stuff

 

are you ingrained into any of the big brands batteries for other tools? if so just grab one of their skins.

 

also the bigger the battery the longer it will last and the more power you will have.

1664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2561052 9-Sep-2020 14:21
Send private message quote this post

For pallets I'd probably get a reciprocating saw rather than a rotating blade since you dont care about tidiness. The battery would probably last longer too (my 18V circular saw struggles with longer cuts)

Create new topic




News »

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.