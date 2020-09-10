Hi there, please move if you think it’s necessary!



I’ve been flatting in a place for 2 years now and my problem is my bedroom faces west and has rather large windows. The curtains are quite old and are disintegrating (literally) - I think they are thermal curtains which are so damaged by the sun that a powdery substance comes off them every time you touch them. They are also discoloured and not particularly dark. This isn’t a big deal in winter but in summer my room gets extremely hot.

What are my options? I live with my landlord but I don’t feel it’s particularly cool to ask him to fork out on some new curtains for me. I’ve read that in rentals people often store the curtains that come with the house, buy their own and then take them with them when the leave and put the originals back in place. Doing something like that would be my last resort as obviously that’s quite expensive and I often leave my bedroom door open while I’m in the house and I don’t want my landlord/flatmate to see I’ve got new curtains without telling him.

I’ve researched the “Gro Anywhere Blockout Blinds” and they seem ok but then I read they make the room warmer! I’ve also seen on Amazon velcro curtains but I don’t know if we can get something like that over here.

I guess I could buy them from Amazon but I don’t have much experience with that. Any advice? Not keen on another boiling hot summer and I don’t want to move flats just because of this.