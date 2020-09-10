Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275812 10-Sep-2020 17:44
Hi there, please move if you think it’s necessary!

I’ve been flatting in a place for 2 years now and my problem is my bedroom faces west and has rather large windows. The curtains are quite old and are disintegrating (literally) - I think they are thermal curtains which are so damaged by the sun that a powdery substance comes off them every time you touch them. They are also discoloured and not particularly dark. This isn’t a big deal in winter but in summer my room gets extremely hot.

 

What are my options? I live with my landlord but I don’t feel it’s particularly cool to ask him to fork out on some new curtains for me. I’ve read that in rentals people often store the curtains that come with the house, buy their own and then take them with them when the leave and put the originals back in place. Doing something like that would be my last resort as obviously that’s quite expensive and I often leave my bedroom door open while I’m in the house and I don’t want my landlord/flatmate to see I’ve got new curtains without telling him.

 

I’ve researched the “Gro Anywhere Blockout Blinds” and they seem ok but then I read they make the room warmer! I’ve also seen on Amazon velcro curtains but I don’t know if we can get something like that over here.

 

I guess I could buy them from Amazon but I don’t have much experience with that. Any advice? Not keen on another boiling hot summer and I don’t want to move flats just because of this.

  #2561860 10-Sep-2020 18:11
If you live with your landlord but don't want to ask them to buy new curtains for you, Maybe ask if they're happy for you to buy new ones for your room (throwing out the old ones ) or simply just put them in a bag in the cupboard and put the originals back up when you move out.

Pre made curtains are pretty cheap from Bunnings / Spotlight / The Warehouse etc..

 

 

 

 

  #2561864 10-Sep-2020 18:32
White backed curtains will reflect the sun away, not a big deal to put up. Just check with your landlord first, though I don't really think it's any of their business if you pay for the room. You can get ok curtains fairly cheap at the hardware stores, or custom made ones are really expensive.

 
 
 
 


  #2561890 10-Sep-2020 19:36
Time to be a grown up and actually talk to them about it.

The first step is to make the landlord aware the curtains are knackered.

Once you've done that, you can have a conversation about possible solutions.




neb

  #2561904 10-Sep-2020 20:46
Apart from what @andrewNZ has already said, you can get good-enough blockout curtains from the Warehouse if you wait for a sale. The colours may be a bit undesirable, but that's why you're getting them cheap.

  #2561913 10-Sep-2020 21:12
deadstar6: I live with my landlord but I don’t feel it’s particularly cool to ask him to fork out on some new curtains for me.

Really? I do. He's the landlord, that's his responsibility.

