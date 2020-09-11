Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIY24VAC via Cat6


3327 posts

Uber Geek


#275821 11-Sep-2020 11:19
Send private message quote this post

I've given up on the official Ring Plug-In Adapter coming back into stock any time soon, so will be purchasing this one from JayCar tomorrow instead.

 

I'll be using an existing Cat6 cable run to get the power from the the power supply in my network cabinet to the doorbell. What is the best way to do this?

 

Since the Cat6 will be used only for power, should I use all 4 pairs?

 

I read an old post on a another forum (which I can't find now) suggesting joining the ends of all 4 coloured wires together as one, and all 4 striped wires together as one (something about this making the resistance equal on each side because of the different twist rate of each pair). Is this the best way to do it?

 

I've also read other posts saying to just use a single pair, but would more copper be better?

 

Thanks

 

EDIT: or I could potentially get some bell wire and run it from a power point in the attic to keep the AC away from the other network cables (at only 24VAC would this even be an issues re interference any way?)? No guarantee I could pull new cable through, but I might be able to. Would this be a better idea if I can get the new cable to the bell?

Create new topic
29190 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2562213 11-Sep-2020 11:51
Send private message quote this post

You should actually use both wires in a twisted pair - in effect following the passive poe standard which uses pair 4+5 and 7+8 for positive and negative. Since you are just using AC it doesn't matter which way around you do this.

 

I don't know what connectors you are using but if it's a standard 2.1mm you can buy a pair of massive POE adapters with a 2.5mm plug and ethernet at one end and and 2.5mm socket and ethernet at the other end quite cheaply.

 

 

7732 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2562214 11-Sep-2020 11:51
Send private message quote this post

Hi, yes regularly done, I would just collect together say the blue/bluewhite and green/greenwhite as one wire and orange/orangewhite with tan/tanwhite as the other wire, twist them together and put in a screw terminal block or whatever, job done.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


2259 posts

Uber Geek


  #2562219 11-Sep-2020 11:58
Send private message quote this post

That jaycar power pack is AC , not DC

 

make sure your device accepts AC input , or the magic smoke will come out . Most devices want DC .

 

Then you need to know how much current your device draws .
You could just try and see, just check the voltage drop : measure the voltage at the device when its on.
Connect all wires into 2 . Label the cable at both ends so the next person knows its not for data .

Create new topic




News »

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.