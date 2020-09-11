I've given up on the official Ring Plug-In Adapter coming back into stock any time soon, so will be purchasing this one from JayCar tomorrow instead.

I'll be using an existing Cat6 cable run to get the power from the the power supply in my network cabinet to the doorbell. What is the best way to do this?

Since the Cat6 will be used only for power, should I use all 4 pairs?

I read an old post on a another forum (which I can't find now) suggesting joining the ends of all 4 coloured wires together as one, and all 4 striped wires together as one (something about this making the resistance equal on each side because of the different twist rate of each pair). Is this the best way to do it?

I've also read other posts saying to just use a single pair, but would more copper be better?

Thanks

EDIT: or I could potentially get some bell wire and run it from a power point in the attic to keep the AC away from the other network cables (at only 24VAC would this even be an issues re interference any way?)? No guarantee I could pull new cable through, but I might be able to. Would this be a better idea if I can get the new cable to the bell?