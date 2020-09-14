There seems to be 'compatible' tapes about which are low priced.

Long time since I have bought any.

My frequently used tape TZe-231 (12mm black on white) I have got from the Warehouse Stationery.

The genuine tapes seem to be UV proof.... which you may need on a boat.

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W1688323.html

PBtech has a good price...

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTABRT1536051/Brother-Label-Tape-TZE231-12mm-x-8m-black-on-white