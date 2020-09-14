Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYGood site for label printer supplies?


5926 posts

Uber Geek


#275863 14-Sep-2020 12:06
Does anyone know a good site for label printer supplies?

 

(Brother TZe)

 

I'm doing a rewiring job on the boat and need to label.

 

Edit: By good I mean reasonably priced.




Mike

1113 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2563667 14-Sep-2020 12:51
There seems to be 'compatible' tapes about which are low priced.

 

Long time since I have bought any.

 

My frequently used tape TZe-231 (12mm black on white) I have got from the Warehouse Stationery.

 

The genuine tapes seem to be UV proof.... which you may need on a boat.

 

https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W1688323.html

 

PBtech has a good price...

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTABRT1536051/Brother-Label-Tape-TZE231-12mm-x-8m-black-on-white

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

1933 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2563669 14-Sep-2020 12:53
I just bought one of those to use on the boat.
I’ve found some compatible cartridges on eBay for about $4 each, seem to get ok reviews too
Other option would be Amazon, a lot more expensive (ie about half NZ retail) but more predictable quality

 
 
 
 




5926 posts

Uber Geek


  #2563682 14-Sep-2020 13:04
Gordy7:

 

The genuine tapes seem to be UV proof.... which you may need on a boat.

 

 

Will be out of direct sunlight behind the dashboard.

 

 




Mike

