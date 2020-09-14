Does anyone know a good site for label printer supplies?
(Brother TZe)
I'm doing a rewiring job on the boat and need to label.
Edit: By good I mean reasonably priced.
There seems to be 'compatible' tapes about which are low priced.
Long time since I have bought any.
My frequently used tape TZe-231 (12mm black on white) I have got from the Warehouse Stationery.
The genuine tapes seem to be UV proof.... which you may need on a boat.
https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W1688323.html
PBtech has a good price...
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PTABRT1536051/Brother-Label-Tape-TZE231-12mm-x-8m-black-on-white
Gordy
My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7:
The genuine tapes seem to be UV proof.... which you may need on a boat.
Will be out of direct sunlight behind the dashboard.
Mike