As part of the Casa de Cowboy rebuild, we're going to render the basement blockwork both for weatherproofing and to get away from that concrete-block-basement look and feel. However there's a ton of different finishes ranging from fairly standard mortar (Resene) to fancy composite/polymer/acrylic-based systems that claim to provide better flexibilty and weathertightness (Sto, Rockcote, Rockbond), and in the spirit of Motörhead everyone's system is better than everyone else's. It's in a vaguely coastal area so will get wind-blown dirt and a minor amount of salt spray, we're going for a smooth finish to provide less for the dirt to stick to and ease cleaning.

Does anyone have any recommendations for/against any of these?