fearandloathing

So I notice that some of our clothes are smelling a bit like popcorn, not the whole load.

I don't think the clothes are getting musty between finish washing and going into the dryer.

Not my entire shirt just half of it, which is weird.

Simpson vented dryer.

The lint trap is cleaned before every use

There is no smell when the dryer is running.

There is not a build up of lint that I can see, in the dryer, ducting or external vent.

The Dryer is mounted upside down and vented externally.

We've stopped using it to we've got to the bottom of it.

Is this lint on the heating element or something more sinister? It's about 6 years old, should I get it checked by an electrician regardless?

Thanks.