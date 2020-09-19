Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNZ Timber, where do you get yours?
Hwale

11 posts

Geek


#275978 19-Sep-2020 20:21
Send private message quote this post

I'm having a terrible time trying to find decent timber for basic home DIY like barstools, benches for the garage etc. I've made a few successful projects with untreated D4S timber from Mitre 10 and Bunnings, but decided it's far too expensive. Unfortunately I'm realising that nothing else seems to be suitable. All the timber I can find that isn't D4S is construction timber which in NZ is apparently all treated. Anyway I picked up some pink SG8 Laserframe and after cutting off the pink bits, was quite pleased with what was underneath. I cut some boards for a project and now 2 weeks later, these boards have all warped into unusable contortions of their previous selves. I guess the treatment leaves them wet, they did feel oddly damp when I picked them up.

 

Is there really no widely available, untreated 2 by 4 pine in NZ? Where does everyone source their timber? Any advice?

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
k1w1k1d
723 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2568331 19-Sep-2020 20:51
Send private message quote this post

Where are you?

Hwale

11 posts

Geek


  #2568333 19-Sep-2020 20:56
Send private message quote this post

Queenstown Lakes area.

 
 
 
 


eracode
4542 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2568342 19-Sep-2020 21:13
Send private message quote this post

It’s a very wide question that you’re asking. The answer depends a lot on what you’re making, where it’s going to be used (inside/outside.. ?), what sort of appearance you are wanting, what sort of dimensions and volumes you need, etc etc - it’s a ‘length of string’ question. You really need to tell us more and be more specific.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

zenourn
164 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
DR

  #2568345 19-Sep-2020 21:22
Send private message quote this post

If you buy direct from a sawmill then you can get exactly what you want at very reasonable prices. The issue is that you have to buy pack sizes (i.e., >1 cubic metres).  My Dad works for a sawmill and I've got lots of timber over the years. The kiln-dried D4S doesn't warp at all but yes, anything wet is almost guaranteed to warp.

 

If you were in Christchurch I could get you a few boards easily.

Create new topic




News »

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.