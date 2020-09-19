I'm having a terrible time trying to find decent timber for basic home DIY like barstools, benches for the garage etc. I've made a few successful projects with untreated D4S timber from Mitre 10 and Bunnings, but decided it's far too expensive. Unfortunately I'm realising that nothing else seems to be suitable. All the timber I can find that isn't D4S is construction timber which in NZ is apparently all treated. Anyway I picked up some pink SG8 Laserframe and after cutting off the pink bits, was quite pleased with what was underneath. I cut some boards for a project and now 2 weeks later, these boards have all warped into unusable contortions of their previous selves. I guess the treatment leaves them wet, they did feel oddly damp when I picked them up.

Is there really no widely available, untreated 2 by 4 pine in NZ? Where does everyone source their timber? Any advice?