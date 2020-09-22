Have been looking at Solar city due to having no up front costs. Apparently they get some subsidy so can charge $85+GST per month for their service over 20 years (extendable to 30) which is effectively a rental of solar panels, 6.4kWh Solar Zero system including Panasonic batteries, inverter, and controller that switches to battery during a power cut. Battery charger and inverter both handle up to 3kW throughput so you want to turn off any hungry appliances during a power cut. They guarantee the system will continue to produce 80% of original capacity over its life and any replacement parts are their cost. Battery replacement expected after 10 years. Not sure what the $75 "eco bonus" and $45 "grid energy credit" are, but the fees are $200/month before those subsidies. Wouldn't be surprised if the contract gave them an out in case government cancels a subsidy.

The odd thing that has me questioning it is that they are pushing the whole power savings of their favoured power retailer, Eco City or something, on a power price guarantee of 8c/kWh "cost of energy" (plus the various lines charges) and they also buy back at 8c. I would have thought the generation costs would come down over time if generators can build capacity to keep up with demand, especially if large scale solar generation becomes cheaper over time. I understand that generators have sometimes tried to keep prices up but that shouldn't be a problem if I am generating at least some solar output at peak times. Apparently its "feasible" to switch power providers if you don't mind losing the price guarantee, but then you would have to find a retailer with a price for power-to-grid buy back.

Anyone know of a more transparent deal out there?

Anybody know what chemistry the Panasonic battery cell s are? Maybe LiFePO4?