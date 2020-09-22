Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Solar Zero system by Solar City NZ
#277032 22-Sep-2020 19:00
Have been looking at Solar city due to having no up front costs. Apparently they get some subsidy so can charge $85+GST per month for their service over 20 years (extendable to 30) which is effectively a rental of solar panels, 6.4kWh Solar Zero system including Panasonic batteries, inverter, and controller that switches to battery during a power cut. Battery charger and inverter both handle up to 3kW throughput so you want to turn off any hungry appliances during a power cut. They guarantee the system will continue to produce 80% of original capacity over its life and any replacement parts are their cost. Battery replacement expected after 10 years. Not sure what the $75 "eco bonus" and $45 "grid energy credit" are, but the fees are $200/month before those subsidies. Wouldn't be surprised if the contract gave them an out in case government cancels a subsidy.

 

The odd thing that has me questioning it is that they are pushing the whole power savings of their favoured power retailer, Eco City or something, on a power price guarantee of 8c/kWh "cost of energy" (plus the various lines charges) and they also buy back at 8c. I would have thought the generation costs would come down over time if generators can build capacity to keep up with demand, especially if large scale solar generation becomes cheaper over time. I understand that generators have sometimes tried to keep prices up but that shouldn't be a problem if I am generating at least some solar output at peak times. Apparently its "feasible" to switch power providers if you don't mind losing the price guarantee, but then you would have to find a retailer with a price for power-to-grid buy back.

 

Anyone know of a more transparent deal out there?

 

Anybody know what chemistry the Panasonic battery cell s are? Maybe LiFePO4?




  #2572341 22-Sep-2020 19:51
I wont go with them for that deal because it is basically them seeing you as the source of the return on their investment. Better to get the gear yourself and have all the returns from it. Seems a very low risk investment and westpac and some other banks have no interest deals on solar and insulation stuff if you have a mortgage with them.

 

https://www.westpac.co.nz/home-loans/warm-up/

 

5 years of no interest on the solar gear may certainly change the prospects. Even with the rates being so low at the moment zero is less than almost zero.




