We've been having a weird issue with our electric toothbrushes recently. They've worked fine for a couple of years but have recently started failing.

Our two Oral B toothbrushes on two separate chargers ran out of power recently, slowly running down. They were on their chargers which were plugged in and hadn't been moved. I sent my toothbrush away as it was under warranty. They send it back, toothbrush is fine, but gave us a new charger. My wife bought a new toothbrush, which isn't working right. For some reason the toothbrushes won't charge on the mains plugs in the bathroom cabinet. They charge fine in the kitchen, and things like hair driers and other things work fine from those mains plugs.

The only thing that's changed recently is that we had a new circuit put into our house for the dishwasher, as there was a fault on the old circuit. The new circuit connects to the existing RCD that otherwise only powers the bathroom, as the bathroom was redone about 10 years ago and was done to the standards of the time. (Aside - the rest of the house doesn't have an RCD, bit old, we're planning on redoing the circuit board at some point to modernise at some point).

Is there any way the toothbrushes chargers failing / not charging could be related to a new circuit being connected to the existing RCD?

Of course I will call the electrician to ask them to have a look, but the wisdom of Geekzone might have some ideas for what could be an unusual problem that could stump an individual electrician.