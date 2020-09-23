Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Weird electrical issue with RCD / Electric Toothbrushes
timmmay

16387 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277038 23-Sep-2020 07:19
We've been having a weird issue with our electric toothbrushes recently. They've worked fine for a couple of years but have recently started failing.

 

Our two Oral B toothbrushes on two separate chargers ran out of power recently, slowly running down. They were on their chargers which were plugged in and hadn't been moved. I sent my toothbrush away as it was under warranty. They send it back, toothbrush is fine, but gave us a new charger. My wife bought a new toothbrush, which isn't working right. For some reason the toothbrushes won't charge on the mains plugs in the bathroom cabinet. They charge fine in the kitchen, and things like hair driers and other things work fine from those mains plugs.

 

The only thing that's changed recently is that we had a new circuit put into our house for the dishwasher, as there was a fault on the old circuit. The new circuit connects to the existing RCD that otherwise only powers the bathroom, as the bathroom was redone about 10 years ago and was done to the standards of the time. (Aside - the rest of the house doesn't have an RCD, bit old, we're planning on redoing the circuit board at some point to modernise at some point).

 

Is there any way the toothbrushes chargers failing / not charging could be related to a new circuit being connected to the existing RCD?

 

Of course I will call the electrician to ask them to have a look, but the wisdom of Geekzone might have some ideas for what could be an unusual problem that could stump an individual electrician.

surfisup1000
4832 posts

Uber Geek


  #2572481 23-Sep-2020 07:29
Get your electrician who installed the new circuit to fix this . Sounds like they might have stuffed something up.  If so, it is a free job, if not, you have to pay the cost I guess. 

timmmay

16387 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2572483 23-Sep-2020 07:38
surfisup1000:

 

Get your electrician who installed the new circuit to fix this . Sounds like they might have stuffed something up.  If so, it is a free job, if not, you have to pay the cost I guess. 

 

 

I will, but I wanted to see if anyone here had any bright ideas first. The electrican could (but probably won't) say "we didn't cause it", if I can say "have you considered xyz" it might help.

 
 
 
 


k1w1k1d
726 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2572484 23-Sep-2020 07:39
That's a weird one!

 

An RCD can't cause that issue, it just disconnects the power if it detects a current imbalance between the phase and neutral wires.

 

We have a couple of Oral B's that have been running off an RCD plug for years without issues.

 

I assume that all the devices that work on the suspect plug have only two pins like the chargers?

 

Have you tried using a double adapter between the plug and chargers?

timmmay

16387 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2572487 23-Sep-2020 07:51
Yes they're two pin chargers. What would a double adapter do? We have two double outlets under our sink, each toothbrush is plugged into a different outlet.

Bung
3441 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2572491 23-Sep-2020 08:01
You say hairdryers and other things work fine. Have you compared how they operate in the bathroom and another location? Do you have an ordinary lamp that you could compare brightness in bathroom and other sockets?

Adding the dishwasher circuit to the RCD would have disturbed the bathroom connection. Maybe it now has a high resistance that affects the toothbrush charger which is already a low current device (0.9w) more.

timmmay

16387 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2572494 23-Sep-2020 08:11
Bung: You say hairdryers and other things work fine. Have you compared how they operate in the bathroom and another location? Do you have an ordinary lamp that you could compare brightness in bathroom and other sockets?

Adding the dishwasher circuit to the RCD would have disturbed the bathroom connection. Maybe it now has a high resistance that affects the toothbrush charger which is already a low current device (0.9w) more.

 

We haven't tried any low current devices. I have a LED lamp that's about 1-3W, I'll give that a go, along with a small range of devices.

 

Thanks for the ideas. I don't want to bother the electrician if this is nothing to do with them.

Gordy7
1117 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2572505 23-Sep-2020 08:34
Some modern appliances have an insulated region on the plug pins.

 

Maybe older mains sockets do not make contact properly with the tip of the plug pin.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

