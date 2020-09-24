Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBathroom vanity design question

neb

neb

2884 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277082 24-Sep-2020 21:43
Send private message quote this post

We're looking at replacing the existing pretty run-down bathroom vanity, which is in this general style:

 

 

 

 

These are surprisingly expensive for a few bits of of flat-pack HMR MDF and a basin, there's a pile of much cheaper ones in this style:

 

 

 

 

The main differences are the lack of handles and the use of a much shallower curved basin, a bit like a C turned on its side rather than the standard deep basin. Does anyone have any thoughts on these? My assumption is that the lack of handles is one reason why they're cheaper, wondering whether this means they pick up more dirt on the doors where you open them or if there's any other drawbacks, and whether there's drawbacks to the weird basin shape. In addition presumably they've cut corners elsewhere as well...

Create new topic
Eva888
115 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2573804 24-Sep-2020 22:06
Send private message quote this post

We put one with a similar shallow basin in a flat. Water splashing everywhere. Probably the type of taps and their placement/height could make a difference to this. Trade Me have some not bad units. Daughter got a nice one there in beige which was made with ply base rather than MDF.

neb

neb

2884 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2573806 24-Sep-2020 22:13
Send private message quote this post

Eva888: We put one with a similar shallow basin in a flat. Water splashing everywhere. Probably the type of taps and their placement/height could make a difference to this. Trade Me have some not bad units. Daughter got a nice one there in beige which was made with ply base rather than MDF.

 

 

Good to know, thanks! Yeah, looked there and then went direct to the supplier sites which are about 5-10% lower than the TM price, e.g. the Trade Depot one in the second photo was $30 cheaper outside TM.

 
 
 
 


Eva888
115 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2573810 24-Sep-2020 22:28
Send private message quote this post

Greenhomenz in Trade Me has a lot listed made of plywood. Go to their other listings and they have white similar to the one above. It’s worth paying a tad extra for plywood. Don’t know if you are Auckland based.

Listing #: 2784227650

neb

neb

2884 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2573813 24-Sep-2020 22:39
Send private message quote this post

Eva888: Greenhomenz in Trade Me has a lot listed made of plywood. Go to their other listings and they have white similar to the one above. It’s worth paying a tad extra for plywood. Don’t know if you are Auckland based.

 

 

Thanks, we're about ten minutes drive from their showroom, already had them on the shortlist, specifically this one. In fact they're cheaper than everyone else which made me a bit suspicious, and they have the handle-less doors and curved sink so until now they were at the bottom of the list. It does look pretty nice though...

Wheelbarrow01
1017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2573816 24-Sep-2020 22:41
Send private message quote this post

Eva888: Greenhomenz in Trade Me has a lot listed made of plywood. Go to their other listings and they have white similar to the one above. It’s worth paying a tad extra for plywood. Don’t know if you are Auckland based.

Listing #: 2784227650

 

Wow they would be great for rental properties - I've had tenants who didn't bother to tell me there was a leak and the MDF vanities got ruined. It's happened more than once.

 

On the flip side, the one time a tenant did report a leak under the kitchen sink, I sent a plumber around and he found nothing wrong. Sometimes you just can't win lol

neb

neb

2884 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2573817 24-Sep-2020 22:48
Send private message quote this post

Wheelbarrow01:

I've had tenants who didn't bother to tell me there was a leak and the MDF vanities got ruined. It's happened more than once.

 

 

Well you've only got yourself to blame there, if you'd installed a tenant-proof sink/vanity like this:

 

 

 

 

then you wouldn't have this problem.

Create new topic




News »

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08

Sony launches three new native 4K SXRD home cinema projectors
Posted 9-Sep-2020 18:00

Catalyst Cloud brings Kubernetes-based open-source web hosting solution to market
Posted 9-Sep-2020 17:54

Verizon Connect eyes further growth in New Zealand
Posted 8-Sep-2020 09:26


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.