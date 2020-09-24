These are surprisingly expensive for a few bits of of flat-pack HMR MDF and a basin, there's a pile of much cheaper ones in this style:
The main differences are the lack of handles and the use of a much shallower curved basin, a bit like a C turned on its side rather than the standard deep basin. Does anyone have any thoughts on these? My assumption is that the lack of handles is one reason why they're cheaper, wondering whether this means they pick up more dirt on the doors where you open them or if there's any other drawbacks, and whether there's drawbacks to the weird basin shape. In addition presumably they've cut corners elsewhere as well...