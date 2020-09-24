Eva888: Greenhomenz in Trade Me has a lot listed made of plywood. Go to their other listings and they have white similar to the one above. It’s worth paying a tad extra for plywood. Don’t know if you are Auckland based.



Listing #: 2784227650

Wow they would be great for rental properties - I've had tenants who didn't bother to tell me there was a leak and the MDF vanities got ruined. It's happened more than once.

On the flip side, the one time a tenant did report a leak under the kitchen sink, I sent a plumber around and he found nothing wrong. Sometimes you just can't win lol