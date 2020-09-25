Our Caroma Opal Smartflush is about ten years old, the self lowering toilet seat doesn't really lower slowly any more, so it's time for a new one. Of course the easy option is to buy the Avalon direct replacement, but I never seem to take the easy option... or at least I do after thinking about the options.

I noticed that we paid $475 for the whole toilet as through the bathroom firm we got about 50% discount, but the replacement seat is $310 list and $250 in the cheapest store. So a replacement seat costs half as much as the toilet! Is there a really good quality third party toilet seat we should consider?

I'm also interested in the bidet toilet seats. I've never used one, but they sound efficient. Our main bathroom would need a new power socket installed, the tap and such is inside the toilet cistern so it might be a pain to do, but our other toilet would be easier. Has anyone used one of these add on toilet seat bidet toilet seats, and can you recommend a brand / model? They seem to range from $500 at bunnings to a couple of grand at the bidet shop.