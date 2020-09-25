We're looking at getting a couple of raised wooden vegetable gardens built, probably around 2 x 1m each, so looking for helpful tips and advice.

Treated vs untreated timber. Is treated but lined best or untreated? If untreated, what is expected lifespan before rot sets in?

What height works best for you?

Do you leave them open to the ground or build raised bottoms in? They are going into area where vege gardens used to be, but we had problems with ivy and weeds, so like the idea of bottoms to keep away from existing weeds.

Photos are great for ideas on design, size etc.

Basically, open to all and any ideas and comments. Thanks in advance.