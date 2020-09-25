Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBuilding raised vegetable gardens - need tips & advice
dafman

3332 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277097 25-Sep-2020 13:20
Send private message quote this post

We're looking at getting a couple of raised wooden vegetable gardens built, probably around 2 x 1m each, so looking for helpful tips and advice.

 

Treated vs untreated timber. Is treated but lined best or untreated? If untreated, what is expected lifespan before rot sets in?

 

What height works best for you?

 

Do you leave them open to the ground or build raised bottoms in? They are going into area where vege gardens used to be, but we had problems with ivy and weeds, so like the idea of bottoms to keep away from existing weeds.

 

Photos are great for ideas on design, size etc.

 

Basically, open to all and any ideas and comments. Thanks in advance.

Create new topic
Handsomedan
3081 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2574215 25-Sep-2020 13:25
Send private message quote this post

We used H4 as it was going to be on the ground, filled with ground. 

 

We left ours open to the ground, but weeds do grow through unless you really do a good job of dealing with the soil it's going on first. 

 

Second one we did, we put weed mat down under the soil we filled the box with. 

 

Ours have lasted a good few years and occasionally we use them to actually grow veges/fruit in when we're not just cultivating clover/other weeds. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan is currently WFH.
Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.
need to transfer money overseas? I use Transferwise 

pih

pih
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2574219 25-Sep-2020 13:28
Send private message quote this post

Also interested to hear others experiences, as we've just bought a place with a few raised gardens and may put in one or two more

 
 
 
 


Gordy7
1120 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2574236 25-Sep-2020 13:45
Send private message quote this post

I used these macrocarpa kitsets.... 

 

https://redpath.co.nz/home-and-garden/raised-garden-boxes-or-patio-trugs/box-only/

 

Quite expensive... wanted 600mm high boxes (2m x 1m) to save our backs...

 

Lined the lower 3 box layers with plastic to reduce water getting into timber...

 

Open to the ground.... Been in use since August 2017.... no sign of deterioration...

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

thewabbit
56 posts

Master Geek


  #2574241 25-Sep-2020 13:52
Send private message quote this post

I've built one from macrocarpa using 100X200mm 'sleepers', two high so it sits 400mm. Treated the inside with a water based, paint on tar like product from Sika. didn't line the bottom with anything and haven't had any issue with weeds (other than what came from the soil/mulch/compost we filled it with)

 

wratterus
1029 posts

Uber Geek


  #2574244 25-Sep-2020 13:56
Send private message quote this post

We built some almost exactly like you are thinking of. Think they are 1mx2m or thereabouts. Went for the cheapest treated 6x2 we could find - think it's technically for retaining walls but worked great. Stake in each corner. Put poly around the edges to minimize any 'leakage' of the treatment into the garden soil. Doubt it would ever be an issue though. 

 

Ran some cheap bunnings irrigation around the edges, putting a tap at each garden. Makes watering it very simple. 

 

Got some merch decking to cap them just for looks really, but still haven't installed that years later haha. We just went straight on the ground - if we were going fully 'contained' you would want to go significantly higher. 

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.