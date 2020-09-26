I have a standard garden hose, and I'm a bit tired of leaks at the connectors, at the tap, between the tap and the hose reel, and at the end of the hose. The hose seems to get a bit old and discolored where the fittings clip on, so every 6 months I cut it off with a hacksaw and put them onto hose that looks fine. I use good quality hose and good quality fittings, all Gardena. I've also tried the yellow Hoselock fittings, no difference really.
Has anyone worked out a way to get a hose that doesn't leak from the connectors?