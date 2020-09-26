Are you using brass fittings? Plastic ones never seem to last.



The brass Holeman ones with the double o-rings have been good for us.



https://www.bunnings.co.nz/search/products?page=1&q=holman%20brass%2012mm&sort=BoostOrder&pageSize=60



However, I don’t think they do a “water stop” hose fitting, so for those we use the brass Gardena ones.



https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gardena-water-stop-13mm-brass/p/309694



The Holeman 12mm fittings and Gardena 13mm fittings appear to actually be the same size and work together fine (for us any way) so I’m not sure what that’s about.

EDIT: We've found this Holeman spray gun to be fairly good as well https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-12mm-platinum-multi-function-spray-gun_p3120841, it does have a plastic connector but we haven't had any issues. Unlike a lot of trigger operated fittings, it doesn't seem to cause a lot of hand fatigue (and it has the little clip at the bottom to hold the trigger in if you want). We always make sure we turn off the tap and depressurise the hose after use as well, otherwise in winter the water can freeze and expand thus breaking plastic fittings.

We also have the Holeman "Hi-Flow" nozzle which is all brass, but find the trigger action on the spray gun more convenient https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-12mm-hi-flow-nozzle_p3130734.