Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHow to stop garden hose leaking / best hose fittings
timmmay

16401 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277106 26-Sep-2020 09:42
Send private message quote this post

I have a standard garden hose, and I'm a bit tired of leaks at the connectors, at the tap, between the tap and the hose reel, and at the end of the hose. The hose seems to get a bit old and discolored where the fittings clip on, so every 6 months I cut it off with a hacksaw and put them onto hose that looks fine. I use good quality hose and good quality fittings, all Gardena. I've also tried the yellow Hoselock fittings, no difference really.

 

Has anyone worked out a way to get a hose that doesn't leak from the connectors?

Create new topic
Paul1977
3351 posts

Uber Geek


  #2574566 26-Sep-2020 09:58
Send private message quote this post

Are you using brass fittings? Plastic ones never seem to last.

The brass Holeman ones with the double o-rings have been good for us.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/search/products?page=1&q=holman%20brass%2012mm&sort=BoostOrder&pageSize=60

However, I don’t think they do a “water stop” hose fitting, so for those we use the brass Gardena ones.

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/gardena-water-stop-13mm-brass/p/309694

The Holeman 12mm fittings and Gardena 13mm fittings appear to actually be the same size and work together fine (for us any way) so I’m not sure what that’s about.

 

EDIT: We've found this Holeman spray gun to be fairly good as well https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-12mm-platinum-multi-function-spray-gun_p3120841, it does have a plastic connector but we haven't had any issues. Unlike a lot of trigger operated fittings, it doesn't seem to cause a lot of hand fatigue (and it has the little clip at the bottom to hold the trigger in if you want). We always make sure we turn off the tap and depressurise the hose after use as well, otherwise in winter the water can freeze and expand thus breaking plastic fittings. 

 

We also have the Holeman "Hi-Flow" nozzle which is all brass, but find the trigger action on the spray gun more convenient https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-12mm-hi-flow-nozzle_p3130734.

Bung
3448 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2574567 26-Sep-2020 10:10
Send private message quote this post

Unless the hose is pulling out of the fitting I don't see any point in cutting and refitting. The leak is most likely at the O ring. Try replacing the o ring and check that the two fittings are a good fit. I have a moss killer applicator bottle that is a loose fit in any of my hose fittings and tends to just pop out. Usually just sticking with the same brand for both sides works.

Create new topic




News »

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48

HP unveils new innovations for businesses adapting to rapidly evolving workstyles and workforces
Posted 17-Sep-2020 15:36

GoPro launches new HERO9 Black camera
Posted 17-Sep-2020 09:45

Telecommunications industry launches new 5G Facts website
Posted 17-Sep-2020 07:56

New Zealand ranks 3rd in world in GSMA index
Posted 15-Sep-2020 10:13

Trend Micro Security Suite adds web monitoring to prevent identity theft
Posted 14-Sep-2020 15:37

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for US$ 40 billion
Posted 14-Sep-2020 12:27

Epson launches its next gen A3+ colour EcoTank multi-function printer
Posted 10-Sep-2020 16:08


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.