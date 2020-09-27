

Just another option.



We built 4 years ago and used Palliside.



https://palliside.co.nz/



We did this based on a friend's coastal house still looking great after 20+ years. We helped them ready it for sale and I was amazed how well it came up with just a simple water blast.



A lot of people will look down on it and suggest linear weatherboard but the fact is Palliside has been around a long time in NZ, is made in NZ, looks great, is easy to clean/maintain, doesn't rot and never needs painting.



We get the house exterior cleaned once a year and it looks great.



BTW we owned an 80s Lockwood before this place and that exterior was amazing too.