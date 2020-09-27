I'm currently in the market for a home and just can't find a house that's my liking and would like to have it built. One of the aspects that seems very costly and seems critical to get right is the cladding and wall system used. Being new to NZ and the types of houses being built, I did a lot of searching and reading, but it seems like it all comes as a trade-off of costs/structural performance/maintenance/thermal performance.
I really like the "aluminium cladded Lockwood" system as it made a lot of sense and looked like a good system, but others told me most of the current building systems would provide similar performance at a reduced price. Any experts out there that can shed some light?
BTW I'm in Napier and it will be a house close to the beach.
In order of preference:
1) Simple construction (less prone to defective workmanship)
2) Low maintenance
3) Capital costs