sJBs

26 posts

Geek


#277123 27-Sep-2020 19:46


I'm currently in the market for a home and just can't find a house that's my liking and would like to have it built.  One of the aspects that seems very costly and seems critical to get right is the cladding and wall system used.  Being new to NZ and the types of houses being built, I did a lot of searching and reading, but it seems like it all comes as a trade-off of costs/structural performance/maintenance/thermal performance.

 

 

 

I really like the "aluminium cladded Lockwood" system as it made a lot of sense and looked like a good system, but others told me most of the current building systems would provide similar performance at a reduced price.  Any experts out there that can shed some light?  

 

 

 

BTW I'm in Napier and it will be a house close to the beach.

 

 

 

In order of preference:

 

1)  Simple construction (less prone to defective workmanship)

 

2)  Low maintenance

 

3)  Capital costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CutCutCut
944 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2574963 27-Sep-2020 20:55


We ended up using good old pine weatherboard, painted. Has been pretty low maintenance so far. Just a good clean once a year. Pretty low cost compared to some options. 

tchart
1673 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2574967 27-Sep-2020 21:22


Just another option.

We built 4 years ago and used Palliside.

https://palliside.co.nz/

We did this based on a friend's coastal house still looking great after 20+ years. We helped them ready it for sale and I was amazed how well it came up with just a simple water blast.

A lot of people will look down on it and suggest linear weatherboard but the fact is Palliside has been around a long time in NZ, is made in NZ, looks great, is easy to clean/maintain, doesn't rot and never needs painting.

We get the house exterior cleaned once a year and it looks great.

BTW we owned an 80s Lockwood before this place and that exterior was amazing too.

