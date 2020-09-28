Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Interior house paint - recommended brands/quality differences?
jonathan18

4727 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277128 28-Sep-2020 09:22
Send private message quote this post

We're needing to paint our lounge, and before purchasing the paint I thought it was worth checking in for views on whether it's worth paying a premium for the more expensive brands.

 

We'll need at least pigmented sealer and wall paint; depending on what we have in the garage, we may also need ceiling paint and an undercoat.

 

A pigmented sealer can range from $77 for Accent from Mitre 10, $84 for PPG from Bunnings, to $138 for Resene. There's a similar range of prices for other paints, eg wall paint: $59 for Accent; $142 for Resene).

 

So does anyone have recommendations as to where that sweet spot is for decent-quality paint that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? Or is it worth waiting for a sale on Resene or similar higher-priced paints?

 

Any advice and recommendations welcomed!

blackjack17
1121 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575063 28-Sep-2020 09:28
Send private message quote this post

When we painted our house we got paint from Protective paints in east Auckland (family had a trade account)

 

The pigmented sealer (oil based) gave a much better coating than the name brand stuff that I have used from Bunnings.  Likewise the actual paint went on thicker and after two coats could not see any of the stopping underneath.

 

The Bunnings paint guy at my local recommends PPG over Resenes.

 

 

 

If you are going to use an oil based pigmented sealer find somewhere else to sleep for the night as that stuff is fumey!




nickb800
2465 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2575066 28-Sep-2020 09:34
Send private message quote this post

You can get a DIY card from the Resene website which will give you sale-like prices year round. 

 

I renovated our house a couple of years ago using water-based Accent exclusively - walls/ceiling have been fine but doors/trim have been wearing off in a short space of time despite all procedures followed. I'd suggest solventborne Resene for sealing surfaces, and for doors/trim. For topcoats on walls/ceilings, waterbased Accent is fine. 

 
 
 
 


Lias
4229 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575075 28-Sep-2020 10:04
Send private message quote this post

I know diddly about paint, but a friend of mine works in the industry (including previously for Resene) and says Resenes paint is overpriced crap. YMMV.




timmmay
16415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2575081 28-Sep-2020 10:16
Send private message quote this post

My opinion is it's worth paying for quality. The paint is the smallest cost in any renovation, compared with labour (yours or paid) which is by far the most, other materials, then paint a distant about tenth. Don't go cheap and risk problems in a few years.

 

I use Dulux paints and find them good quality. Seems a bit better than Resene. It's made in Petone / Seaview, NZ.

blackjack17
1121 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575092 28-Sep-2020 10:25
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

My opinion is it's worth paying for quality. The paint is the smallest cost in any renovation, compared with labour (yours or paid) which is by far the most, other materials, then paint a distant about tenth. Don't go cheap and risk problems in a few years.

 

I use Dulux paints and find them good quality. Seems a bit better than Resene. It's made in Petone / Seaview, NZ.

 

 

 

 

Also with the cheaper paints you often need a third coat so you end up using more paint.




lxsw20
2471 posts

Uber Geek


  #2575095 28-Sep-2020 10:27
Send private message quote this post

Out of interest, what are you covering up with pigmented sealer? Go Low sheen, rather than matte, it's easier to wipe down if you need to. 

