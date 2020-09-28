We're needing to paint our lounge, and before purchasing the paint I thought it was worth checking in for views on whether it's worth paying a premium for the more expensive brands.

We'll need at least pigmented sealer and wall paint; depending on what we have in the garage, we may also need ceiling paint and an undercoat.

A pigmented sealer can range from $77 for Accent from Mitre 10, $84 for PPG from Bunnings, to $138 for Resene. There's a similar range of prices for other paints, eg wall paint: $59 for Accent; $142 for Resene).

So does anyone have recommendations as to where that sweet spot is for decent-quality paint that doesn't cost an arm and a leg? Or is it worth waiting for a sale on Resene or similar higher-priced paints?

Any advice and recommendations welcomed!