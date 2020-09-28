Hi Everyone.

I currently have a deck over 1.5m in height currently up to building standards, consented etc.

I have purchased a spa and would like it on my deck. Deck has been designed to withstand 200kg per square meter. My spa would be approx. 500kg per square meter so deck needs some modification to handle this.

I have discussed this with the original designer of the deck and will get him to do his smart man math's and calculate what modifications will be required and get him to draw me up a plan.

The question that I have is will I need another building consent?