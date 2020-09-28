Hey all,

I know there are a few Chch residents here, I need your help/advice on our house on how to proceed.

We're post earthquake arrivals to Christchurch and purchased our place back in June 2018 (1920s bungalow), all EQC works were signed off and complete and we've had the claims assigned to us as part of the S&P. There were two claims lodged which were pretty minor, and well under the cap.

After having a read of various articles in the media as well as hearing (horror) stories from work mates, it seems the entire scope and/or repairs left a lot to be desired.. We have a number of cracks around the ring foundation - some look minor, 1 is quite big. We got in contact with GCCRS and have lodged an application under the govt's onsold provisions.

GSSRS sent out a 'building specialist' who had a quick look round the house, didn't see him take any notes, but reported back and said he did not consider there to be evidence of earthquake damage to reopen the EQC claims. As our house has little ground clearance, he could not get under the house to check.

So it's my understanding that the ball's in my court now and we can either accept the findings or continue to do some further investigations. Both obviously have their pros/cons - which I'm sure will be known by Chch residents.

However, we're thinking of taking it at least to the next step and getting a critter crawler in to survey the underfloor. Or would it be better to engage an engineer first? What have you done or what would you suggest as the next step? Recommendations on engineers or underfloor inspectors would also be welcomed.

I presume our biggest hurdle is trying to prove the cracks/damage were earthquake related damage and not there pre earthquake. I appreciate that we're probably opening Pandora's box by investigating further, but I think it's the best course of action - unless you think different?

As an aside - not sure how relevant this might be, but the section the house was on was sub-divided post earthquake, and they did some tests on the ground for foundation work - it came back as being rated TC3 land, previously the section/area the house was on was rated TC2. To my limited understanding, it seems to suggest that the land was a bit more mushier that first thought, so could suggest that there might be some damage there?

Thanks all.