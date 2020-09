Some years ago I got some great 5W recessed LED downlights, no flicker, full-spectrum colour output, which are no longer made (the Orbit ODLI5RW2 in case anyone's interested). Most of the downlights available now are flush-mount, and I'm worried about glare from them. Does anyone have any thoughts on/experience with this? And recommendations for substitutes would be good, these are 300lm which are just right, I really don't want 800-1000lm lights that blind you every time you walk into the room.

Had a preliminary look at M10/Bunnings on the weekend, many of them flicker and one that looked good wasn't full-spectrum. I'd prefer not to mess with dimmers to simulate a less-bright set of lights using over-bright lights if possible.

Oh, and wandering around the Mitre10 lighting department with a spectrometer gets you funny looks.