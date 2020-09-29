Hi.

I have a 8 year old mower, hasn't really been maintained that well, but also not used for significant hours. Has been working OK, but filled it with Petrol and then tried to run it a couple of weekends ago. It starts (if I use the fuel pump button on the side) and then conks out after a minute or less. Needs Pumping again then conks out again. Are there any really basic things I can check to resolve it? We have replaced it already, so I want it in a working condition for a potential new buyer but really want to spend miniminally on it.

It's a SteelFort Lawnmaster with a 550 Series Briggs and Stratton Engine 158cc.

Looks like the oil is "full" according to the dip stick.

I see Spark Plugs should be replaced yearly, I doubt mine has ever been, however, it starts, so I guess not that?

I am not the most handy of people, so simple and easy is good :)