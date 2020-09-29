Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYLawn Mower Issue - Easy Fix?
networkn

23227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277168 29-Sep-2020 23:02
Send private message quote this post

 

 

Hi.

 

I have a 8 year old mower, hasn't really been maintained that well, but also not used for significant hours. Has been working OK, but filled it with Petrol and then tried to run it a couple of weekends ago. It starts (if I use the fuel pump button on the side) and then conks out after a minute or less. Needs Pumping again then conks out again. Are there any really basic things I can check to resolve it? We have replaced it already, so I want it in a working condition for a potential new buyer but really want to spend miniminally on it.

 

It's a SteelFort Lawnmaster with a 550 Series Briggs and Stratton Engine 158cc.

 

Looks like the oil is "full" according to the dip stick.

 

I see Spark Plugs should be replaced yearly, I doubt mine has ever been, however, it starts, so I guess not that?

 

I am not the most handy of people, so simple and easy is good :)

 

 

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

gehenna
6536 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2576226 29-Sep-2020 23:32
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like a possible blockage in the fuel line.

networkn

23227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2576232 29-Sep-2020 23:44
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: Sounds like a possible blockage in the fuel line.

 

 

 

That doesn't sound simple to fix! :)

 

 

 
 
 
 


farcus
1145 posts

Uber Geek


  #2576239 30-Sep-2020 00:11
Send private message quote this post

networkn:

 

gehenna: Sounds like a possible blockage in the fuel line.

 

 

 

That doesn't sound simple to fix! :)

 

 

 

 

lots of youtube videos on how to clean the fuel line / carburetor on Briggs & Stratton engines . . .

 

but I'd start with a new spark plug first. 

 

My old Briggs and Stratton from 1984 is still going strong . . . but burns through a lot of oil. 😂

Create new topic




