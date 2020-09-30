Hi all,

Moving into a new build in the next month or two, and I am currently sizing up my options when it comes to natural gas providers (and thus in turn, electricity providers).

I am currently with Electric Kiwi for electricity, and have nothing but good things to say about them, however I'm wondering if it is beneficial to be with a single provider and thus earning a multi-fuel discount of some sort? I've done a wee bit of digging on this in the last couple of days, but still haven't managed to come to a conclusive answer, so keen on your thoughts!

Cheers