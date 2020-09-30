Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which provider for natural gas?
Hi all,

 

Moving into a new build in the next month or two, and I am currently sizing up my options when it comes to natural gas providers (and thus in turn, electricity providers). 

 

I am currently with Electric Kiwi for electricity, and have nothing but good things to say about them, however I'm wondering if it is beneficial to be with a single provider and thus earning a multi-fuel discount of some sort? I've done a wee bit of digging on this in the last couple of days, but still haven't managed to come to a conclusive answer, so keen on your thoughts!

 

Cheers

I assume you mean reticulated gas. I looked into this a couple of years ago. We were with Genesis for power and gas and got a multi-fuel discount. I found we could get cheaper electricity from for example EK - but many of the cheapies don’t do gas and I didn’t really want an additional bill each month. 

Talked to Genesis and told them we were walking unless we could get a better deal and they came up with a package we were pretty happy with. 




