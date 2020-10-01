I've had 2 outlet valve assemblies replaced in 2 of the three toilets in our 10yo house this year. Plumber said they last 5-7 years, a common problem. Never had a leaking toilet in all the years before with siphon based ones.
Thanks for the link. Interesting article cos my Mrs has a leaky dual flush that the plumber has already tried and failed to fix once. I found it was as they say - failing to seal after a flush - and if you lift the cistern lid and give the mechanism a wiggle or a twist then it reseals properly.
I think Auckland's problem is a bit more fundamental than this - the population has grown a lot without corresponding upgrades to the infrastructure.
Yup, that's our one too.