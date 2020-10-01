Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYInteresting story on water saving that might apply for Auckland

neb

neb

2926 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#277202 1-Oct-2020 14:59
Send private message quote this post

Interesting story in today's Guardian, Dual-flush toilets 'wasting more water than they save' . Since many (most?) NZ toilets are now dual flush, could addressing this help deal with e.g. Auckland's pending water crisis?

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

tdgeek
21415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577348 1-Oct-2020 15:17
Send private message quote this post

I've had 2 outlet valve assemblies replaced in 2 of the three toilets in our 10yo house this year. Plumber said they last 5-7 years, a common problem. Never had a leaking toilet in all the years before with siphon based ones.

neb

neb

2926 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577351 1-Oct-2020 15:21
Send private message quote this post

Our dual-flush is busy leaking right now, haven't had it fixed since it's due to be tossed during the rebuild, but they are a huge pain. Now multiply that by half a million to a million in all of Auckland...

 
 
 
 


Geektastic
14798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577353 1-Oct-2020 15:23
Send private message quote this post

Put a brick in the cistern.





tripper1000
1239 posts

Uber Geek


  #2577355 1-Oct-2020 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the link. Interesting article cos my Mrs has a leaky dual flush that the plumber has already tried and failed to fix once. I found it was as they say - failing to seal after a flush - and if you lift the cistern lid and give the mechanism a wiggle or a twist then it reseals properly.

 

I think Auckland's problem is a bit more fundamental than this - the population has grown a lot without corresponding upgrades to the infrastructure. 

neb

neb

2926 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2577364 1-Oct-2020 16:12
Send private message quote this post

tripper1000:

Thanks for the link. Interesting article cos my Mrs has a leaky dual flush that the plumber has already tried and failed to fix once.

 

 

Yup, that's our one too.

Create new topic




