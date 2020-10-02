Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
House alarm siren activates randomly
#277222 2-Oct-2020 10:22
Internal siren activated randomly 4 days ago. When I looked at the keypad Zone 6 which is tamper rear was lit. I disarmed it and it was fine until this morning it started again. I disarmed it and then went to disconnect power. As soon as I turned off power to the panel from the switchboard it activated again so i thought maybe the battery is giving it power so I turned power back on, it stopped. Disconnected battery then turned power to it off and it activated again. How is the siren getting power?? I don't really want to call a technician as I want to eventually replace it with either Ring wireless or konnected. 

  #2577841 2-Oct-2020 10:32
How old is it?  I had issues with mine when its battery was going flat.  For me it was inside the metal siren housing

 

Edit I see its the internal one, I am not so sure about that.

  #2577874 2-Oct-2020 11:52
The siren might have it a separate battery from the control box?

 

I had a particularly bad run with an alarm some time ago which did the same thing. The suspected cause was a combination of moisture getting into the external components on damp days, and earthquake damage straining the wiring. At one point a roof leak opened up right above the control box as well which was a bundle of laughs. There were some very unexpected wakeup calls in the middle of the night with that piece of equipment! 

 

 

