Internal siren activated randomly 4 days ago. When I looked at the keypad Zone 6 which is tamper rear was lit. I disarmed it and it was fine until this morning it started again. I disarmed it and then went to disconnect power. As soon as I turned off power to the panel from the switchboard it activated again so i thought maybe the battery is giving it power so I turned power back on, it stopped. Disconnected battery then turned power to it off and it activated again. How is the siren getting power?? I don't really want to call a technician as I want to eventually replace it with either Ring wireless or konnected.