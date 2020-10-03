I thought I had seen a general discussion here on GZ along this general line but can’t find anything by searching.

I have been looking at this set of flexi-head ratchet spanners in Bunnings. I’m not a pro - these will just go into my collection of DIY tools. I don’t even have an immediate use for them, just want ‘em.

At $43 they look like a good buy. The equivalent set by Kincrome is about $160. I have looked at both sets very carefully and they look virtually identical - I suspect they may even have come from the same factory. Craftright says ‘made in China’, Kincrome says ‘made in Taiwan’. Both are chrome vanadium steel.

I usually have a policy of buying only quality tools but these do look good - certainly look like they would last more than five minutes. Would appreciate comments.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/craftright-8-piece-flexi-head-spanner-set_p6110204