ForumsHome Workshop DIYQuality of Bunnings ‘Craftright’ tools?
eracode

#277245 3-Oct-2020 12:29
I thought I had seen a general discussion here on GZ along this general line but can’t find anything by searching.

 

I have been looking at this set of flexi-head ratchet spanners in Bunnings. I’m not a pro - these will just go into my collection of DIY tools. I don’t even have an immediate use for them, just want ‘em.

 

At $43 they look like a good buy. The equivalent set by Kincrome is about $160. I have looked at both sets very carefully and they look virtually identical - I suspect they may even have come from the same factory. Craftright says ‘made in China’, Kincrome says ‘made in Taiwan’. Both are chrome vanadium steel.

 

I usually have a policy of buying only quality tools but these do look good - certainly look like they would last more than five minutes. Would appreciate comments.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/craftright-8-piece-flexi-head-spanner-set_p6110204

 

 




andrewNZ
2310 posts

  #2578551 3-Oct-2020 12:42
The body material isn't the main factor in these, it's more about the quality of the hinge pin and the ratchet mechanism inside.

They'll probably be perfectly serviceable spanners. Keep in mind the ratchets in these aren't designed for the initial loosening or final tightening torque.




richms
23623 posts

  #2578552 3-Oct-2020 12:42
The brand varies greatly across items, I have some that are fantastic like some rasps, and other things that are terrible like the clamp down saw guide that has disintegrating plastic on it. At the price its worth the gamble as its always handy to have a second set of wrenches if you need to get one on the nut and one on the bolt at the same time.

 

I also got some craftright SAE combination wrenches and the ring end was hoooooooorible, barely any grip at all. Totally different to the metric ones that I bought which looked identaical packaging wise and storage wise, but it was under $12 so I didnt expect the earth from them. Did the odd job I needed non metric for and then went into a drawer somewhere that I will probably never use them again.




