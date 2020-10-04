Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A professional to help declutter an elderly person home?
kingdragonfly

#277261 4-Oct-2020 15:47
I have a friend who is retiring. He owns a home in Porirua, Wellington.

It's extremely run-down. It literally has a tree growing through one of the external staircases. He never vacuums or cleans, and everything is covered in thick layers of dust, which aggravate his breathing problems.

He's rather tired of Wellington. He wants to sell it, and wants to move into semi-managed home care.

The problems
  • he's kind-of a hoarder

  • he's extremely unfit, probably morbidly obese

  • he won't let me declutter for him


One options is simply move all his trash into storage, but it seems like just putting off the inevitable de-junking.

Is there a sensitive discreet professional that could help?

I know he really needs someone to help with mental health, and a fitness regime.

However just getting him into a clean healthy home would be a great move forward.

In the states, I've heard there are professionals who do nothing but organize people's home.

Does anyone know what profession that is, or know of someone in Wellington willing to do it?

Eva888
  #2579113 4-Oct-2020 16:18
That’s a hard one to help. We know of a very intelligent woman in this situation and can’t be convinced to let go of anything. It’s a health and safety hazard because vermin collect and then migrate to the homes next door, also there is more of a fire risk. Sometimes because of this the health department and council can get involved.

Try calling Age Concern in Wellington for some advice.



