Greetings the subject says it all. Pre-settlement I believe the responsibility of these wires in images below belong to the building company to sort out, but the real estate dealer says its the responsibility of the body corp that these buildings will be managed under. However, they are not body corp until the sale is settled.
Anyone care to comment?
The big green box has a bunch of cables coming out from the ground, then looped around the box which I guess is the old POTS standard. The wall Cat5 cables I believe at minimum should be covered by an outside cover, ready for Telecom to do an adsl connection.
Thanks for considerations.