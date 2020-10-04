Hi as antonios says the green pillar is 415v power NOT chorus.

Just to clarify, is this in a closed/gated community or retirement home?, or is it in a public street, reason I ask is the leadin conduit appears to be 20 or 25mm grey data conduit, I may be wrong.

In general I dont see any issue, Chorus or whoever will terminate on the side of the house with what provided, yes its exposed, but thats just the way it rolls, nothing to be seen here. Once Chorus or whoever terminate it will all be covered.

As for what happens down near the street edge, again its for Chorus or whoever to take the cable from the edge of the property to their network, whilst it looks a bit unweildy its very likely that the cable layout in the street is well understood and what the sparkie has done is similar/same to all other units/homes in the sub division, I see the adjacent apartment seems to be identical.

What does concern me is that two cat5/6 cables have been run to the ETP location. Its 2020 we have had FTTH for over 7yrs now, whilst its quite possible that this location may never see fibre there is also a reasonable chance in the next 10yrs (the house should have a 50yr service life) that fibre will arrive as the 89% fibre coverage creeps up. So there is absolutely no excuse for the sparkies to not have run opticat5e from the home distributor or first outlet location to the ETP, this should be the norm now, NOT a pair of cat5/6

This last point p1sses me off big time, I was called into a new build recently, it was an expensive build, two story tilt slab probably cost $2m+ but the sparkie failed to run a opticat5e to the ETP, because the house was at a beach front location he had assumed there was no fibre, "who would put fibre out here he said" even though all the way through his first fit Telsys parked a trailer with a massive reel of green microduct on the verge right in front of this house, he would have probably parked right next to it, talk about head up his ars3, anyway thats another story, but sparkies need to wake up, rant over.

Cyril