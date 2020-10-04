Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYYour opinion please: New build/spec house/wires and cables mess - who is responsible?
ageorge

463 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277265 4-Oct-2020 16:54
Send private message quote this post

Greetings the subject says it all. Pre-settlement I believe the responsibility of these wires in images below belong to the building company to sort out, but the real estate dealer says its the responsibility of the body corp that these buildings will be managed under. However, they are not body corp until the sale is settled.

 

Anyone care to comment?

 

 

 

The big green box has a bunch of cables coming out from the ground, then looped around the box which I guess is the old POTS standard. The wall Cat5 cables I believe at minimum should be covered by an outside cover, ready for Telecom to do an adsl connection.

 

Thanks for considerations.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Alistair Grant George

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Secure your WiFi connection with Norton VPN.
antoniosk
2055 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579153 4-Oct-2020 17:30
Send private message quote this post

Green pedestal looks like electricity box to me (415v), but I would have expected the wires to be conduited and protected. The conduit coming up close to the edge of the house looks like fibre, which is correct as only the fibre company can terminate it correctly, but you’d think the builders would have organised that too.🙄

 

what a mess. Even copper connections are brought into the house in a conduit, free bury shouldn’t be the design these days.

 

 

 

what does your contract say? You’re clearly paying for services to be installed safely, this looks an odd setup. Where in the country is this?




________

 

Antoniosk

 

Click to see full size

ageorge

463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579159 4-Oct-2020 17:52
Send private message quote this post

antoniosk:

 

Green pedestal looks like electricity box to me (415v), but I would have expected the wires to be conduited and protected. The conduit coming up close to the edge of the house looks like fibre, which is correct as only the fibre company can terminate it correctly, but you’d think the builders would have organised that too.🙄

 

what a mess. Even copper connections are brought into the house in a conduit, free bury shouldn’t be the design these days.

 

 

 

what does your contract say? You’re clearly paying for services to be installed safely, this looks an odd setup. Where in the country is this?

 

 

Location just outside of Katikati. Yes I was wondering about the Green box and surrounding cables as they are far to big to be used for telecommunications. Perhaps its a historic install in the area I have no idea.

 

So you reckon I should go the builders to sort it out? certainly, I dont expect to get a botch-up like that in a new build.

 
 
 
 


cyril7
7778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2579162 4-Oct-2020 18:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi as antonios says the green pillar is 415v power NOT chorus.

 

Just to clarify, is this in a closed/gated community or retirement home?, or is it in a public street, reason I ask is the leadin conduit appears to be 20 or 25mm grey data conduit, I may be wrong.

 

In general I dont see any issue, Chorus or whoever will terminate on the side of the house with what provided, yes its exposed, but thats just the way it rolls, nothing to be seen here. Once Chorus or whoever terminate it will all be covered.

 

As for what happens down near the street edge, again its for Chorus or whoever to take the cable from the edge of the property to their network, whilst it looks a bit unweildy its very likely that the cable layout in the street is well understood and what the sparkie has done is similar/same to all other units/homes in the sub division, I see the adjacent apartment seems to be identical.

 

What does concern me is that two cat5/6 cables have been run to the ETP location. Its 2020 we have had FTTH for over 7yrs now, whilst its quite possible that this location may never see fibre there is also a reasonable chance in the next 10yrs (the house should have a 50yr service life) that fibre will arrive as the 89% fibre coverage creeps up. So there is absolutely no excuse for the sparkies to not have run opticat5e from the home distributor or first outlet location to the ETP, this should be the norm now, NOT a pair of cat5/6

 

This last point p1sses me off big time, I was called into a new build recently, it was an expensive build, two story tilt slab probably cost $2m+ but the sparkie failed to run a opticat5e to the ETP, because the house was at a beach front location he had assumed there was no fibre, "who would put fibre out here he said" even though all the way through his first fit Telsys parked a trailer with a massive reel of green microduct on the verge right in front of this house, he would have probably parked right next to it, talk about head up his ars3, anyway thats another story, but sparkies need to wake up, rant over.

 

Cyril

ageorge

463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579269 4-Oct-2020 19:35
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi as antonios says the green pillar is 415v power NOT chorus.

 

Just to clarify, is this in a closed/gated community or retirement home?, or is it in a public street, reason I ask is the leadin conduit appears to be 20 or 25mm grey data conduit, I may be wrong.

 

In general I dont see any issue, Chorus or whoever will terminate on the side of the house with what provided, yes its exposed, but thats just the way it rolls, nothing to be seen here. Once Chorus or whoever terminate it will all be covered.

 

As for what happens down near the street edge, again its for Chorus or whoever to take the cable from the edge of the property to their network, whilst it looks a bit unweildy its very likely that the cable layout in the street is well understood and what the sparkie has done is similar/same to all other units/homes in the sub division, I see the adjacent apartment seems to be identical.

 

What does concern me is that two cat5/6 cables have been run to the ETP location. Its 2020 we have had FTTH for over 7yrs now, whilst its quite possible that this location may never see fibre there is also a reasonable chance in the next 10yrs (the house should have a 50yr service life) that fibre will arrive as the 89% fibre coverage creeps up. So there is absolutely no excuse for the sparkies to not have run opticat5e from the home distributor or first outlet location to the ETP, this should be the norm now, NOT a pair of cat5/6

 

This last point p1sses me off big time, I was called into a new build recently, it was an expensive build, two story tilt slab probably cost $2m+ but the sparkie failed to run a opticat5e to the ETP, because the house was at a beach front location he had assumed there was no fibre, "who would put fibre out here he said" even though all the way through his first fit Telsys parked a trailer with a massive reel of green microduct on the verge right in front of this house, he would have probably parked right next to it, talk about head up his ars3, anyway thats another story, but sparkies need to wake up, rant over.

 

Cyril

 

 

Its a bunch of 12 villas all built similar style, managed under a body corp. Its not closed/locked gate, you drive off the road, and have open access to any villa.

 

The conduit was more black than grey, probably 20-25mm. Sorry I am not there right now to be more specific.

 

Thanks for the heads up re opticat5e yes I will put that down as a condition, as near Katikati most areas are being upgraded to Fibre.

 

Getting back to the coil of wire though, the 2 adjoining units are now complete. They have power reticulated, so why should the HV cables still be in such a compromising location?

 

Thanks guys for your valued info.

 

Al.

ageorge

463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579272 4-Oct-2020 19:39
Send private message quote this post

By the way, the 25mm cable, surely they would not be carrying 230vac supply and be exposed like that?

cyril7
7778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2579279 4-Oct-2020 20:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I think you need to provide more detail of the bunch of cables surrounding the power pedestal, are you saying the neutral shield power feed to the house is included in the bunch we can see, is the power actually on in the house or not.

 

Cyril

ageorge

463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579298 4-Oct-2020 20:58
Send private message quote this post

cyril7:

 

Hi, I think you need to provide more detail of the bunch of cables surrounding the power pedestal, are you saying the neutral shield power feed to the house is included in the bunch we can see, is the power actually on in the house or not.

 

Cyril

 

 

// neutral shield power feed to the house is included

 

not understood. Ive only looked at the cables; the other thing is if a cable is carrying high current you dont leave it in a coil.

 

1 of the cables is black, the others look like Alkathene; they all have been buried and come out adjacent the Power Box.

 

As I said the reticulation is on, power outlets working in houses.

 
 
 
 


cyril7
7778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2579427 5-Oct-2020 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Hi, ok so I see clearer now, the main issue you have is a large coil of neutral shielded power feed around the power pedastal, it seems along with that is the chorus 049 copper feed is also wrapped up with all that.

 

So the 049, as mentioned Chorus will sort that when they connect, but as for the power cable wrapped repeadly around the pedastal, and as you say its live and carrying current, then that is the builder to get the electrician to sort out. In my view this is not acceptable and should be sorted. If you get no action then get the local lines company involved, as I doubt they will be happy. Maybe some of the other sparkie's on GZ might chime in with there opinion.

 

Cyril

Create new topic




News »

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.