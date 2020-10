Probably the reason for the wait-awhile position is to allow the wood to adjust to its new location, e.g. if it's gone from shade -> sun or damp -> dry or vice versa it may warp, expand/contract, whatever. If you stain it immediately and there's a problem, Resene will end up getting blamed, which is why they're telling you to wait.

If the wood has adapted to its environment and you don't mind potentially reworking a few problem areas if any develop then you can probably stain immediately.