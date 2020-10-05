Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIY Arrowhead Alarm - which smoke detector 303, 433, 915, TRX??

AKT

AKT

314 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277281 5-Oct-2020 15:50
We have an arrowhead alarm and are looking at replacing the smoke detectors in the house.  It's not practical to have them all wired but AAP do some battery ones.  I have no idea what the differences are in using the various different frequencies that they have on offer or the advantage/disadvantage of using one over another.  They have a TRX option too which offers two-way communication.  Anyone know what we should go for or the advantage/disadvantage of each?

 

https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Detectors/Smoke+%26+Heat.html

 

Thanks

Andy

gregmcc
1843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579688 5-Oct-2020 17:03
I would think that if you go for the wireless ones you would need a receiver at the alarm box, is there enough room inside the alarm box for this?

 

For the wired ones, from memory you need a spare zone so it can be designated a "smoke alarm" zone, do you have a spare zone?

 

Other than that, wired or wireless it shouldn't be a problem for a competent installer to set up

AKT

AKT

314 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579690 5-Oct-2020 17:07
The question is which wireless one to choose, rather than is it feasible.

 

 

 

gregmcc
1843 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2579691 5-Oct-2020 17:12
to me they all are the same except for the frequency the operate on.

 

 

 

 

