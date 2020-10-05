We have an arrowhead alarm and are looking at replacing the smoke detectors in the house. It's not practical to have them all wired but AAP do some battery ones. I have no idea what the differences are in using the various different frequencies that they have on offer or the advantage/disadvantage of using one over another. They have a TRX option too which offers two-way communication. Anyone know what we should go for or the advantage/disadvantage of each?
https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Detectors/Smoke+%26+Heat.html
Thanks
Andy