Hey everyone. 😀

I have been digging around the last few weeks of home automation ideas. I am new to smart home systems so probably a few basic and general questions that need clarity



Firstly planning on moving over to NZ for work in the next few months and of course want my new place to be up to date tech etc.

I have come to the conclusion that wireless lighting control is going to be the easiest and most affordable way to go.

Now first question would be what is the most reliable wireless lighting system? it seems that zwave and zigbee are the leaders here but also what about the wifi lights like phillips hue?

does anyone have a whole house with any of these connected?

The other would be Aircon control. any ideas if any common companies have a decent app that allows you to control your AC away from home?

Some other nice things would be control of my TV and perhaps the sprinklers.

A friend of mine here in Aus had a company install a home automation system for him at his home and he seemed rather happy with it however id like to get involved myself. However a professionals installation would also be appreciated at the right price if anyone knows local Auckland suppliers?

Thanks in advance!