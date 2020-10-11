First time poster here so hopefully this subject hasn’t been flogged to death prev’.
I have a new deck awning being fabricated at the moment from Aluminium and am stuck with choosing the roof panel type. We have opted for the Custom Glaze polycarbonate panels but can’t decide on if we go with the Clear panels or the Grey tint. Concerns are the clear being too hot (deck is S/E facing so morning sun mostly) and Grey tint although being cooler but being too dark? Anyone here have experience with the Custom Glaze on their installations and thoughts on the choice?
Cheers, Tony