Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYNew Deck awning-roof panel type
TKman

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#277366 11-Oct-2020 10:44
Send private message

Hi all,

First time poster here so hopefully this subject hasn’t been flogged to death prev’.
I have a new deck awning being fabricated at the moment from Aluminium and am stuck with choosing the roof panel type. We have opted for the Custom Glaze polycarbonate panels but can’t decide on if we go with the Clear panels or the Grey tint. Concerns are the clear being too hot (deck is S/E facing so morning sun mostly) and Grey tint although being cooler but being too dark? Anyone here have experience with the Custom Glaze on their installations and thoughts on the choice?

Cheers, Tony

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Secure your WiFi connection with Norton VPN.
SATTV
1065 posts

Uber Geek


  #2582589 11-Oct-2020 11:24
Send private message quote this post

My inlaws had their grey panels smashed by hail and they replaced with clear, they regret that decision as it now gets way to hot in summer.

 

Go with the grey.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Create new topic




News »

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32

NordVPN starts deploying colocated servers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 09:00

Google introduces Nest Wifi routers in New Zealand
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Orcon to bundle Google Nest Wifi router with new accounts
Posted 7-Oct-2020 05:00

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.