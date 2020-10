I have three exposed 100 x 100 wooden post holding up a deck extension.The turning space is a bit cramped, even for a compact car.I was thinking of using a house wall mounted convex parking mirror to help see when you're about to collide with the posts.Any other ideas? I really don't want someone to crack the post with a turning car, as I'm guessing it would be an expensive fix.The council plans have it marked as 100 x 75 C3 posts, on concrete footings.