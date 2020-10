Hi guys,



Our Insinkerator is about ten years old and recently it has been triggering the house fuse that contains all the plugs. (i.e lights still operating)

Last time it did it, I had just flicked the fuse back and it was all fine but today the fuse would switch it self straight off unless I had unplugged the Insinkerator.

Is it time for a new one since this ten year old monster needs replacing?