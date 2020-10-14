Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting our first cat, will it set off the house alarm?
David321

#277412 14-Oct-2020 08:20
Hi all,

 

 

 

My wife and I are about to get our first cat in 8 weeks (old enough to leave its mother) and we actually only just thought about how it might effect the house alarm, obviously we set this every time we leave the house and there is pir sensors throughout the house. Would a cat set these off if it were inside?

 

 

 

If so is there some sort of modification possible that we can have done to the alarm so that a cat is not enough to set it off but a person is? Ideally we would still like to be able to set it so if someone broke into the house it would go off but we cant have the cat setting it off every time it moves in the house!

 

 

 

Thanks,

MikeAqua
  #2584077 14-Oct-2020 08:22
As I understand it that depends on the sensitivity of your PIR detectors.  Some of them are not triggered by small things like cats (but are by Labradors)




Mike

Jase2985
  #2584087 14-Oct-2020 08:33
depends on the sensor and how close the cat could get to the sensor.

 

if there is the back of a couch near the sensor that the cat could climb on it could potentially set the alarm off as the mass of heat is now closer to the sensor to trigger it.

 

you can get specific sensors if this does happen. they are less sensitive down low to account for where animals normally are.

 

We have never had this problem, but my parents did and changed sensors and its been fine since.

