depends on the sensor and how close the cat could get to the sensor.

if there is the back of a couch near the sensor that the cat could climb on it could potentially set the alarm off as the mass of heat is now closer to the sensor to trigger it.

you can get specific sensors if this does happen. they are less sensitive down low to account for where animals normally are.

We have never had this problem, but my parents did and changed sensors and its been fine since.