Hi all,
My wife and I are about to get our first cat in 8 weeks (old enough to leave its mother) and we actually only just thought about how it might effect the house alarm, obviously we set this every time we leave the house and there is pir sensors throughout the house. Would a cat set these off if it were inside?
If so is there some sort of modification possible that we can have done to the alarm so that a cat is not enough to set it off but a person is? Ideally we would still like to be able to set it so if someone broke into the house it would go off but we cant have the cat setting it off every time it moves in the house!
Thanks,