Advice on new deck boards effecting height of stair risers.
Garchiba

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#278436 15-Oct-2020 16:23
I'm renovating my deck and was considering replacing the old 19mm Kwila deckboards with 32mm pine deckboards. The only problem with this is it will effect the height of the first step of a set of stairs leading up off the deck. It will make the first stair riser 13mm shorter than the rest of the stair risers. NZ building code states that variation in riser height cannot exceed 5mm. As this is a like-for-like replacement the job does not require a  consent and there will be no inspection.😉 My question is: Will the 13mm variance in height actually cause problems for people using the steps? Or will it go largely unnoticed? Any advice/enlightenment appreciated. 

wellygary
4975 posts

Uber Geek


  #2585985 15-Oct-2020 17:01
What is 13mm as a % of the rise??

 

But in all honesty you'll probably not notice it...

