Currently at work - a workshop with around 75 employees - that supports light and heavy vehicles, electrical and electronics, radios and other equipment. As I move around, we have a combination of concrete, lino, and heavy-duty, short pile, anti-static carpet :D



Don't discount the carpet too quickly, depending on what you will do in your "workshop".



You could also consider plywood painted with polyurethane - like the flooring in a doc hut.