ShinyChrome

#278443 16-Oct-2020 14:33
As per title, is one better than the other? 

 

I have to do a second coat on a small section of interior wall AFTER having fresh carpet laid (big brain moment, I know, but time was not on my side).

wellygary
  #2586303 16-Oct-2020 14:43
I think canvas ones are more resilient to things like ladder feet etc,

 

But intact plastic guarantees no seep through, but the trade off is possible holes...

 

Either way tape the sheet down to keep it from moving out from the wall...

myopinion
  #2586305 16-Oct-2020 14:45
I've found plastic no good as the paint takes longer to dry than a sheet and you end up making a hell of a mess walking around on it.

 
 
 
 


pih

pih
  #2586316 16-Oct-2020 15:06
I agree that canvas is better. Some canvas sheets are plastic backed, they're best but so long as you don't kick the paint pot over, canvas is fine.

ShinyChrome

SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
  #2586318 16-Oct-2020 15:09
Thanks for the feedback guys, looks like canvas might be the way to go. Good tip regarding taping down as well.

 

Bunnings has some plastic backed ones, so might be the best of both then?

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/paint-partner-canvas-drop-with-pe-back-2-6-x-3-6m_p1660308 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/haydn-3-7-x-2-7m-heavy-duty-drop-cloth_p0297332 

 

Either way, Plan A is not to spill too much paint in the first place, but professional painters have nothing to fear from my skills...

sleepy
  #2586320 16-Oct-2020 15:25
I use old furniture removal blankets as they are very absorbent

Stu1
  #2586381 16-Oct-2020 16:16
The Wagner ones at Bunnings are good , or if really worried get some carpet film just don’t leave down too long

https://www.tradextra.co.nz/product/carpet-protection-film/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlIDR3pK47AIVWamWCh3aLg0QEAQYBCABEgKPOfD_BwE

