As per title, is one better than the other?
I have to do a second coat on a small section of interior wall AFTER having fresh carpet laid (big brain moment, I know, but time was not on my side).
I think canvas ones are more resilient to things like ladder feet etc,
But intact plastic guarantees no seep through, but the trade off is possible holes...
Either way tape the sheet down to keep it from moving out from the wall...
I've found plastic no good as the paint takes longer to dry than a sheet and you end up making a hell of a mess walking around on it.
Thanks for the feedback guys, looks like canvas might be the way to go. Good tip regarding taping down as well.
Bunnings has some plastic backed ones, so might be the best of both then?
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/paint-partner-canvas-drop-with-pe-back-2-6-x-3-6m_p1660308
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/haydn-3-7-x-2-7m-heavy-duty-drop-cloth_p0297332
Either way, Plan A is not to spill too much paint in the first place, but professional painters have nothing to fear from my skills...
I use old furniture removal blankets as they are very absorbent