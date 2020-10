Requested a quote to replace a leaking wooden back door with an aluminium double glazed one including frame. Estimate came to $2200 plus $1850 to install excluding any replacement of rotten timber or additional materials.



Am I out of touch? 4K seems excessive and I am wondering if it’s a 'get lost we are too busy,' estimate as they also wrote they can’t do the job till February.



Any advice and recommendations in the Wellington area for supply and install would be welcome.