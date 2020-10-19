A cockroach has decided lay it's eggs in my desktop PC. 😟 Has anyone had to deal with this before? Can anyone provide any advice for removal?
Whereabouts exactly ? In the PSU ?
reddit says stick it in the freezer for a day.... then vacuum
They're babies and have been appearing in the main compartment, sometimes crawling onto the side panel glass. I've removed 6-7 already. I took the PC outside yesterday and gave it a thorough blow out with my electric duster and two more came out....
Probably best to get an air compressor and blow it out well - I'd suspect theyre breeding in your PSU as it gets nice and warm. Strip the system down if need be.
pih: Ah, the old hardware bugs. Very difficult to deal with once it's made its way into the iron. You might just have to live with them until the next hardware cycle.
You mean I can't get them all out? My PSU is a very new Seasonic Prime Platinum 1300W, not an a cheap PSU. Actually the whole PC has current gen hardware it in and is not a cheap PC.
