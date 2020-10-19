Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cockroaches in PC - need removal recommendation.
Kol12

355 posts

Ultimate Geek


#278497 19-Oct-2020 17:10
A cockroach has decided lay it's eggs in my desktop PC. 😟 Has anyone had to deal with this before? Can anyone provide any advice for removal? 

sdavisnz
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2587875 19-Oct-2020 17:14
Easy, just burn the house down.




xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10788 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587879 19-Oct-2020 17:21
Whereabouts exactly ? In the PSU ? 

 

 




wellygary
4982 posts

Uber Geek


  #2587880 19-Oct-2020 17:23
reddit says stick it in the freezer for a day.... then vacuum

Kol12

355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2587893 19-Oct-2020 17:39
xpd:

 

Whereabouts exactly ? In the PSU ? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

They're babies and have been appearing in the main compartment, sometimes crawling onto the side panel glass. I've removed 6-7 already. I took the PC outside yesterday and gave it a thorough blow out with my electric duster and two more came out....

Batman
Mad Scientist
23040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587901 19-Oct-2020 17:53
Hairdryer




xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10788 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587906 19-Oct-2020 18:04
Probably best to get an air compressor and blow it out well - I'd suspect theyre breeding in your PSU as it gets nice and warm. Strip the system down if need be.

 

 




pih

pih
178 posts

Master Geek


  #2587907 19-Oct-2020 18:05
Ah, the old hardware bugs. Very difficult to deal with once it's made its way into the iron. You might just have to live with them until the next hardware cycle.

 
 
 
 


Kol12

355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2587915 19-Oct-2020 18:24
pih: Ah, the old hardware bugs. Very difficult to deal with once it's made its way into the iron. You might just have to live with them until the next hardware cycle.

 

 

 

You mean I can't get them all out? My PSU is a very new Seasonic Prime Platinum 1300W, not an a cheap PSU. Actually the whole PC has current gen hardware it in and is not a cheap PC. 

Batman
Mad Scientist
23040 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2587918 19-Oct-2020 18:30
Oven? Will the components withstand 90 C for 9 hrs?




sdavisnz
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2587919 19-Oct-2020 18:31
If you do open the psu, be careful as they can kill you, even when unplugged.




