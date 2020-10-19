Any recommendations for a cleaner for old bricks which are porous and now black with mould. Last Spring used a waterblaster on them which looked great when first done but I now regret as it made the surface even rougher so the mould has permeated even worse. They are slippery and dangerous now after rain.



I don’t want a bleach based product which can hurt the plants and anything it touches and will also tramp into the house. I was thinking of using Vanish or Oxy Clean in a high concentration as a safer alternative. Has anyone had success with that?