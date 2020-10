If it violates the rules, then there should have been a notification and an opportunity to submit and objection to building consent (in general - you haven’t specified which district it is). The council could well have issued a non-compliant building consent.

However, it is likely that the council has followed a process and issued a consent after an assessment of the plans, tested against their district plan. You may have done the maths but they are professionals, and they know the rules.

If you can genuinely prove that the building consent has been issued incorrectly, then you can make an appeal to the council and stop building.

Lastly, if it is compliant to the rules then there’s nothing you can do just because you don’t like it.