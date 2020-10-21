We've been looking at a number of replacement downlight options for our house, and for two rooms we'd like to have dimmable options. A number of the dimmable down-light units appear to have fixed steppings

Eg - 3-step dimming function, at 100%, 50% and 12.5% light output.

Has anyone found a brand of downlights that come close to the level way traditional analog downlights work as I was hoping for something closer to a 5% or 10% level of steps rather than 3 options.

My goal is to use these with a Home Assistance compatible smart dimmer like the Brilliant ones.