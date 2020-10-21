Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYDimmable LED Downlights - variable vs fixed steppings
openmedia

#279534 21-Oct-2020 15:50
We've been looking at a number of replacement downlight options for our house, and for two rooms we'd like to have dimmable options. A number of the dimmable down-light units appear to have fixed steppings

 

Eg - 3-step dimming function, at 100%, 50% and 12.5% light output.

 

Has anyone found a brand of downlights that come close to the level way traditional analog downlights work as I was hoping for something closer to a 5% or 10% level of steps rather than 3 options.

 

My goal is to use these with a Home Assistance compatible smart dimmer like the Brilliant ones.

 

 




richms
  #2589824 21-Oct-2020 15:54
Had zero luck with many dimmable LEDs for reliable dimming, reliable brightening and most importantly no 100Hz flicker on them.

 

Remember that your eyes are not linear so even a 1% on PWM dimming will still have a decent amount of light in the room, they need to have decent current controlled drivers to get to actual low brightness levels and that costs real money and people flip out at the idea of only $30 on a downlight and lap up the $10 ones that suck all day.




