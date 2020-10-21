I'm after some outdoor LED strip lights to go under the roof line - either

single 15 m strip or

8m + 7m strips

Smart control would be a nice to have, ideally with Home Assistant support, and I need them wired back to a single point due to the lack of power/access against those outside walls.

Anyone got a recommendation they can share. I've had a look at a number of recent threads, but this is one area where the technology is constantly improving. I'd prefer to avoid ali-express for something I'm permanently fixing to the house power like this, but I'm open to options given the price of locally source products.