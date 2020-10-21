Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Outdoor LED Strip light recommendations - approx 15m
openmedia

2284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#279535 21-Oct-2020 15:57
I'm after some outdoor LED strip lights to go under the roof line - either

 

  • single 15 m strip or
  • 8m + 7m strips

Smart control would be a nice to have, ideally with Home Assistant support, and I need them wired back to a single point due to the lack of power/access against those outside walls.

 

Anyone got a recommendation they can share. I've had a look at a number of recent threads, but this is one area where the technology is constantly improving. I'd prefer to avoid ali-express for something I'm permanently fixing to the house power like this, but I'm open to options given the price of locally source products.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

richms
23652 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2589832 21-Oct-2020 16:01
All the good stuff is on aliexpress tho. Locally you will only find the low spec ones marked up considerably, or hue and lifx which are good but waaaay to expensive.

 

The other thing is do you really need strips because the pixel styles are mountable, and also available in addressable but are 12v so have 3x the output per amp and you can go furthur without voltage drop issues.




Richard rich.ms

mdf

mdf
2676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2589833 21-Oct-2020 16:03
I found this video helpful:

 

 

Personally I prefer Ebay to Aliexpress but it all pretty much comes from the same place.

 
 
 
 


richms
23652 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2589835 21-Oct-2020 16:07
Also this guys channel has many of them, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGHxalWPspU

 

 




Richard rich.ms

openmedia

2284 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2589890 21-Oct-2020 16:37
richms:

 

The other thing is do you really need strips because the pixel styles are mountable, and also available in addressable but are 12v so have 3x the output per amp and you can go furthur without voltage drop issues.

 

 

Sorry I don't know what you mean by pixel styles




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

