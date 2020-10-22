Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Leaking fridge - where's it coming from and how to fix it?
jonathan18

#279545 22-Oct-2020 11:00
We have discovered that our fridge/freezer has been leaking water for quite some time (to the point of having rotted a panel of the pantry's kickboard);we just can't work out where the water is coming from (it pools near the front left side, but appears to come from further back). The drip tray is completely dry, as appears to be the back area (the metal space below the compressor). The water exit point above the drip tray is also dry, so I'm wondering if there's a blockage further up that pipe and water is having to find another way out?

 

Does anyone have ideas or advice as to what the problem could be and how it can be fixed

 

Here's a photo of the overall rear of the unit - it's just a bog-standard F&P unit, probably about 10-12 years old.

 

Thanks in advance.

 

duckDecoy
  #2590165 22-Oct-2020 11:04
Is the tube that leads into the drip tray clear, and sealed properly?  Try putting some water into the drain gutter at the back of the fridge and see if it runs down the tube into the drip tray

jonathan18

  #2590166 22-Oct-2020 11:06
Thanks. Yeah, it's the tube I've been wondering about; I'll try pouring some water down it when I get home, but if it is blocked what's the easiest way to clear it out?

 
 
 
 


duckDecoy
  #2590169 22-Oct-2020 11:11
jonathan18:

 

Thanks. Yeah, it's the tube I've been wondering about; I'll try pouring some water down it when I get home, but if it is blocked what's the easiest way to clear it out?

 

 

We cleared ours by using a thin wire at the top which pulled some junk out, then boiling water with a bit of dishwashing liquid seemed to clear the rest. 

Eva888
  #2590172 22-Oct-2020 11:29
Happened to us too and the fridge guy said use a straw now and then to clear it.

wellygary
  #2590180 22-Oct-2020 11:45
pipecleaner, wire, plastic straw,  pretty much anything that is long thin and flexible

