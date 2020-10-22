We have discovered that our fridge/freezer has been leaking water for quite some time (to the point of having rotted a panel of the pantry's kickboard);we just can't work out where the water is coming from (it pools near the front left side, but appears to come from further back). The drip tray is completely dry, as appears to be the back area (the metal space below the compressor). The water exit point above the drip tray is also dry, so I'm wondering if there's a blockage further up that pipe and water is having to find another way out?

Does anyone have ideas or advice as to what the problem could be and how it can be fixed

Here's a photo of the overall rear of the unit - it's just a bog-standard F&P unit, probably about 10-12 years old.

Thanks in advance.