Have a heatpump that's about 2 years old and suddenly it creates an odd musty smell when turned on.

I've cleaned the filter which hasn't helped but I'm wondering what part of the unit, or a service, would actually help with removing the smell and is it something I can do myself? I've seen quotes for around $150 which seems expensive when most of what they advertise doing is cleaning the filter, but obviously I'm missing something if a service can fix the smell?