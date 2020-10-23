jonathan18:

I'm looking at options to replace our current fridge/freezer, but there are few (non-F&P) models that are a similar size to ours, so I'm wondering about the feasibility of putting a slightly larger one in the same space.

Two companies - Samsung and LG - both say their products need 50mm each side: in practice, how much space does a fridge/freezer need to have? Is this critical to its operation?

The space in our kitchen is 740mm wide / 590mm deep (yep, that shallow...) / 1740mm high.

Current fridge is 640 / 660 / 1710.

Looking at something like an LG at 700 / 700 / 1720, which would leave only 20mm each side and it jutting out even further than the current one.

Or there's a Beko at 700 / 660 / 1700, so same width but shallower.

Advice on whether you think we can get away with either or both of these models, or general advice on this matter, would be much appreciated.