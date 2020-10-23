Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
zyo








#279568 23-Oct-2020 19:17


Hi guys

 

I am replacing a garage door and wanted to paint over the door trim.

 

See pic below, currently there is a 3-4mm gap between the two pieces of plywood (there is also a larger gap at the top but im going to cut a piece of plywood to fill in and paint over)

 

I understand I would need to sand the whole thing down before applying a sealer/gap fillter then paint it over?

 

The objective is to make the whole thing look like one piece.

 

 

 

 

Is Bostik 430g White MS Safe Seal my best option for filling the gap?

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/bostik-430g-white-ms-safe-seal_p0098516

 

 

 

Appreciate any help.


 
timmmay







  #2590968 23-Oct-2020 19:43


Which gap are you trying to fill? You said between two pieces of plywood - I don't see any plywood. You could describe by color.

mdf









  #2590969 23-Oct-2020 19:52


If it's the long vertical gap (or any long join between boards), a paintable silicone based sealer is usually the way to go. There will almost certainly be some flex and expansion; any kind of rigid sealer will fall out. Silicone sealer will stay flexible so isn't sandable. If you want a reasonably smooth finish you need to flatten with a finger or spatula while wet.

 

I like this stuff. Follow the directions about prep. 

 
 
 
 


zyo








  #2590974 23-Oct-2020 20:02


sorry, not plywood, two pieces of timer.

 

Also there is a transition from gibboard to timber that you can see to the right, what corner angle trim is suitable for semi outdoor situations like this?

 

timmmay







  #2590977 23-Oct-2020 20:15


That's a fairly big gap. On one hand a flexible paintable silicone filler will probably last longer, but I'm not sure you can get it really smooth - I prefer no more gaps products as I find them easier to use. Something like builders two part fill you'll be able to get properly smooth - if you use that give the area a sand first to remove any loose paint and give it something to stick to.

eracode







  #2590980 23-Oct-2020 20:22


Is this on the outside of the garage door? - which is what it looks like. If that’s the case, I have to ask why on earth is there a raw gib edge showing there?

 

Can you post a few wider shots and different angles so we can get a better idea of the situation?

 

Without seeing further photos, I’d be thinking of a trim or capping piece of treated dressed timber - say 10/18 mm thick - to span across those two brownish/grey pieces (and the gib) to cover up and tidy them up.






zyo








  #2590981 23-Oct-2020 20:22


timmmay:

 

That's a fairly big gap. On one hand a flexible paintable silicone filler will probably last longer, but I'm not sure you can get it really smooth - I prefer no more gaps products as I find them easier to use. Something like builders two part fill you'll be able to get properly smooth - if you use that give the area a sand first to remove any loose paint and give it something to stick to.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I am not really after a smooth finish as the existing timber has enough scatches/dents/imperfections as you can see from the 1st pic, as long as the gap isn't too obvious at the end and whatever paint I use doesn't crack over time I'd be happy.

zyo








  #2590982 23-Oct-2020 20:25


eracode:

 

Is this on the outside of the garage door? - which is what it looks like. If that’s the case, I have to ask why on earth is there a raw gib edge showing there?

 

Can you post a few wider shots and different angles so we can get a better idea of the situation?

 

 

Here you go, there used to be a trim piece/surround covering these different pieces, but I found it "ugly" and since we are getting a new garage door I removed them and found what's underneath (probably a mistake) 

 

 
 
 
 


eracode







  #2590984 23-Oct-2020 20:32


@zyo How come the white edge/brown door interface on the LHS of the second photo doesn’t look anything like your first photo?

 

Looking again, and from what you’ve said, it seems you’ve removed a capping piece that was keeping it all tidy. That’s why I recommended a capping piece. I think you have made a mistake - you thought it was ugly, removed the capping - and made it uglier? You probably need to re-do what you have undone.






zyo








  #2590985 23-Oct-2020 20:32


eracode:

 

@zyo How come the white edge/brown door interface on the LHS of the second photo doesn’t look anything like your first photo?

 

 

🙁

 

eracode







  #2590986 23-Oct-2020 20:37


Hate ask this - but why did you think it originally looked ugly?






Technofreak






  #2590987 23-Oct-2020 20:37


zyo:

 

eracode:

 

Is this on the outside of the garage door? - which is what it looks like. If that’s the case, I have to ask why on earth is there a raw gib edge showing there?

 

Can you post a few wider shots and different angles so we can get a better idea of the situation?

 

 

Here you go, there used to be a trim piece/surround covering these different pieces, but I found it "ugly" and since we are getting a new garage door I removed them and found what's underneath (probably a mistake) 

 

 

 

The "ugly" bits are there to make a nice finish. 

 

Unfortunately I think you did make a mistake removing this.  In  my opinion you made it even more ugly.

 

As eracode says you should put it back.




Sony Xperia X running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Nokia N1
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

zyo








  #2590988 23-Oct-2020 20:37


eracode:

 

@zyo How come the white edge/brown door interface on the LHS of the second photo doesn’t look anything like your first photo?

 

Looking again, and from what you’ve said, it seems you’ve removed a capping piece that was keeping it all tidy. That’s why I recommended a capping piece. I think you have made a mistake - you thought it was ugly, removed the capping - and made it uglier? You probably need to re-do what you have undone.

 

 

Any alternatives?

zyo








  #2590989 23-Oct-2020 20:38


eracode:

 

Hate ask this - but why did you think it originally looked ugly?

 

 

 

 

Because it looked like a double chin...

eracode







  #2590990 23-Oct-2020 20:40


Put the capping trim pieces back where they belong and the job’s a good ‘un.






Technofreak






  #2590991 23-Oct-2020 20:43


zyo:

 

eracode:

 

@zyo How come the white edge/brown door interface on the LHS of the second photo doesn’t look anything like your first photo?

 

Looking again, and from what you’ve said, it seems you’ve removed a capping piece that was keeping it all tidy. That’s why I recommended a capping piece. I think you have made a mistake - you thought it was ugly, removed the capping - and made it uglier? You probably need to re-do what you have undone.

 

 

Any alternatives?

 

 

None I can think of that will make it look better than it was originally. If you asked me it looked pretty sharp with the capping in place.




Sony Xperia X running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Nokia N1
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

 






